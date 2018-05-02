Kendall Jenner Wears $925 Yeezy Cardigan While Watching Kanye West Talk About His 'Breakdown'

Kendall Jenner‘s showing her support for her brother-in-law Kanye West despite the backlash facing the rapper and designer for his recent controversial comments on Twitter, in an interview with Charlamagne tha God and on TMZ Live.

The supermodel, 22, was spotted wearing a red $925 Yeezy cardigan sweater, which featured an image of a lion on the back along with the word “Calabasas” and the neighborhood’s zip code, while out filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39.

While the sisters were out and about, Kardashian Snapchatted herself and Jenner playing with funny face-morphing filters on the app and they also showed fans they were watching West’s lengthy interview with HeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne tha God, where the rapper opened up about a 2016 liposuction procedure, his mental breakdown and hospitalization and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s harrowing Paris robbery last year.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” West told iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne the God in an interview that was released on Tuesday.

“[I was] stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time,” he said.

As for his ‘breakdown’ in late 2016, in the interview West explained that his wife’s traumatic robbery really caused him to spiral.

“The situation with my wife in Paris — and all of the elements, you’re feeling like helpless, you’re feeling like what else can you do,” he said. “I went to Paris on that trip to protect her. Not protect her physically, but to go and just help her with her looks ‘cause she’s in Paris.”

He added, “One of the things that she said that she heard was that they were coming to rob her and they had to wait til’ I had left. The people had been strategizing and scheming on that for a long time. So when she finally got to Paris by herself, they were like, ‘Okay, this is our chance.’ The robbery — I don’t know where that came from. Was there a bigger plan, a bigger set up?”

West also faced backlash yesterday for implying that slavery was a “choice” for African-Americans during an interview on TMZ Live.

“It was really just my subconscious,” he said while explaining his decision to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat. “It was a feeling I had. People were taught how to think, we’re taught how to feel. We don’t know how to think for ourselves, [and] we don’t know how to feel for ourselves. People say ‘Feel free,’ but they don’t really want us to feel free. I felt a freedom, first of all, doing something that everybody tells you not to do.”

While Kardashian West continues to support her husband and stand by him, his continued outbursts are a cause of concern for the star.

“Kanye is the most amazing person when he’s not acting like this. But when he gets manic, it’s really hard for everyone around him,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kim is absolutely worried about him right now, but she will defend him publicly to the end. She’s a very loyal wife, and her tweets and everything she’s been saying is definitely very calculated to help Kanye.”