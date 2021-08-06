Liu Jo is accusing Kendall Jenner of failing to fulfill the second of two agreed upon photoshoots for one of the brand's seasonal campaigns

Kendall Jenner Sued for $1.8M by Designer for Breach of Contract After Allegedly Skipping Shoots

Kendall Jenner is being sued for $1.8 million for breach of contract by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo.

The company is accusing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 25, of failing to fulfill the second of two agreed upon photoshoots for one of the brand's seasonal campaigns, according to documents filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and obtained by PEOPLE.

A rep for Jenner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to Page Six, a rep for Jenner said: "This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments."

Jenner was to be paid a total of $1.5 million, along with a 20% service fee, for her participation in the two campaigns, the lawsuit alleges. The suit claims the model was paid a significant portion of this which, combined with travel and other costs, saw the company shell out $1.35 million.

Liu Jo alleges that Jenner completed the first photoshoot in July 2019 for the Spring/Summer 2020 campaign. The second photoshoot was intended to be used for the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the model was unable to travel to Italy in time to participate.

The brand offered to postpone the photo shoot and use the images for a later campaign, but Jenner "repeatedly failed to provide Liu Jo with definitive responses to Liu Jo's proposals, proposed no reasonable alternatives, and ultimately turned down all of Liu Jo's good-faith offers of compromise," the lawsuit claims.

Jenner also told Liu Jo it would be "impossible" for her to travel to Italy for a proposed September 2020 photoshoot, but then did so for another designer, the brand claims in its complaint.