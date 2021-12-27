Kendall Jenner Wears Red Carpet-Ready Black Ball Gown to Family's Low-Key Christmas Celebrations
"Truly!! The MOST stunning," Khloé Kardashian wrote in response to sister Kendall Jenner's holiday snaps
Kendall Jenner rang in the holidays in style!
On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a set of photographs of herself on Instagram sporting a large black ball gown, which she wore to her famous family's low-key Christmas Eve celebrations.
"Merry Christmas :)," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum simply captioned the pics, which showed her posing before a lit Christmas tree in one shot as she enjoyed a drink in another.
In the comments section, members of Kendall's family expressed their love for the glamourous pics.
"I mean…. WOW," wrote mother Kris Jenner as sister Khloé Kardashian added: "Truly!! The MOST stunning."
This year, Kendall was notably absent from the Kardashian-Jenner family's infamous annual holiday card.
Included in this year's photos were Kim Kardashian West and her four kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — along with sister Khloé, 37, and her daughter True (whose dad is Tristan Thompson), Kris, 66, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, 5 (whose mom is Blac Chyna).
Alongside Kendall, others absent from the collection of holiday family photos were Rob, 34, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, 3, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
In true Kardashian fashion, everyone involved in the photographs was dressed in head-to-toe matching SKIMS loungewear.