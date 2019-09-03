Kendall Jenner has moves on and off the runway.

The supermodel shows off her dancing skills in Stuart Weitzman’s fall 2019 campaign, returning to the brand as a global spokeswoman for the second consecutive season.

The fall footwear campaign, aptly titled SW Boot Camp, is a three-part series starring Jenner— and this season’s hottest fall boots. For the first installment, #SWDance, the model and two dancers do their best Beyoncé in a Single Lady-style choreographed number set to artist DDG’s hotly popular “Run It Up.”

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

Image zoom

The short films and campaign images were shot by photographer and videographer Charlotte Wales and styled by Clare Richardson.

“It portrays the power and confidence women feel when they can effortlessly move and dance through their days with fluidity and ease in their SW boots,” the footwear brand says of its first fall 2019 spot.

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

Jenner demonstrates her own flexibility wearing a black bodysuit and the brand’s thigh-high Lesley boot — SW’s latest installment to its popular over-the-knee boot range. The design is crafted from stretch suede fabric and features a tie-back detail and block heel.

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

Earlier this year, Jenner joined Willow Smith, Yang Mi, and Jean Campbell in footwear label’s spring 2019 campaign. The cast of #SWWomen modeled Stuart Weitzman’s most popular shoe styles offered in a diverse “nude” shade range.