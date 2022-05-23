Kylie Jenner shared the clip of her 26-year-old model sister's relatable wardrobe woe as their entire family took over Portofino for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

Kendall Jenner Struggles to Climb Stairs in Fitted Dress at Kourtney's Wedding — See the Viral Video

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding ceremony was a romantic Italian affair, but behind-the-scenes Instagram footage revealed it took many steps to get there (literally).

The family turned out show-stopping looks for the wedding extravaganza, and Kendall Jenner's Dolce & Gabbana dress went viral thanks to sister Kylie Jenner.

On Sunday, Kylie posted an Instagram story of her older sister struggling to walk up the brick stairs leading to the ceremony venue because of her form-fitting gown.

In the video, Jenner is seen waddling up the steep steps wearing her dress — a blush floral gown featuring a fitted mermaid silhouette — which she teamed with sensible footwear, a pair of what appear to be Birkenstock clogs. Kylie is heard laughing in the clip and lamenting about how difficult the stairs are to navigate.

"S--t these stairs are crazy," she says.

kendall jenner

Fans on the internet took note of the hilarious, yet realistic fashion blip. The video went viral on TikTok, some users reposting the clip while others making edits with audio sampling Jenner's famous lines including her "built like an athlete" quote.

In addition to the ceremony dress, the 818 Tequila founder served many looks throughout the wedding weekend in Portofino.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Officially Married in Portofino Italy

For the welcome dinner, Kendall wore a gothic Dolce & Gabbana dress designed with a satin bustier and frill-hemmed sheer skirt. She accessorized the look with an art deco cross necklace. She coordinated with her boyfriend and NBA player Devin Booker, who was dressed in a cool all-black outfit.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy.

The next day, she wore a brown Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit decorated in a vintage-like floral pattern, which she paired with a classic bold red lip, for a sunny boat trip.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker attending Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino. 21 May 2022

Earlier this month, Jenner also turned heads at the Met Gala as she attended the star-studded fashion event alongside all of her sisters and mom Kris Jenner (a Met first for the Kardashian-Jenner family).

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" – Arrivals