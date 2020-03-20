Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Latest Calvin Klein Ad as She Opens Up About Supportive Sisters

Kendall Jenner opened up about her tight-knit relationship with her family for her latest Calvin Klein spot.

The supermodel, 24, stripped down to a black Calvin Klein bra and underwear for her latest shoot with the brand and filmed a behind-the-scenes video where she got candid about growing up in the famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Something I’ll always fight for [is] my family. The best thing about having so many sisters is you always have a friend and if you ever need advice there’s tons of people to call if one of them doesn’t answer,” Jenner laughed. “And they’re all pretty good at giving advice.”

Image zoom Calvin Klein/YouTube

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she’s thankful that her family members also understand the intense pressure she feels as she lives in the spotlight.

“I think I’m specifically very lucky because not only do I have sisters and a big family but they all live in this world with me so they understand the things that I go through or I understand the things they go through,” she said. “So it’s pretty cool. I’m pretty blessed.”

Jenner also described how her mom Kris Jenner has both “subconsciously and consciously” instilled important values to her and all her siblings. “I’ve learned so many things from my mom. I think is pretty self-explanatory that we’re pretty independent women and that we enjoy having our s— together in a way,” she said. “I was very lucky to have a businesswoman helping me become a businesswoman.”

The model first began working with Calvin Klein in 2015 when she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign and later debuted her first global Calvin Klein Underwear ad. “It’s always so nice to be here on set with Calvin Klein. At this point I feel like I’ve done it so much that it’s just so comfortable and it’s so easy to just get right in the groove of things when you get here so I love it,” said on set of her latest campaign photoshoot.

Image zoom Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein

By summer 2018, it became a family affair when all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kim Kardashian West, 39, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Khloé Kardashian, 35, Kylie Jenner, 22 and Kendall — starred in Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign, a continuation of the brand’s ongoing global “#MYCALVINS.”

At the time, Kardashian West told Vogue of shooting the campaign, “We were all in a group text before saying how lucky we are to do this together and that it’s going to be the best day.”