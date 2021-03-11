Kendall Jenner Stars in Self-Styled Clothing Campaign for Athleisure Brand Alo Yoga

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The model put together her own look for her latest clothing campaign.

Add stylist to Kendall Jenner's resume!

The model put together her own look for her latest clothing campaign, which has her partnering with athleisure brand Alo Yoga.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner posted her outfit on Instagram on Wednesday, advertising the "cozy set" she assembled.

Image zoom Credit: Daniel Regen

Image zoom Credit: Daniel Regen

The look creates a tonal purple mix of two of the brand's new color drops, purple dusk and lavender dusk. It's a "perfect look as we celebrate women internationally in March with the color purple," the brand said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She is joining the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Josie Canseco and Stella Maxwell as an ambassador for the lifestyle brand.

The reality star has been working on expanding her empire lately — even branching out from the fashion realm. She recently announced she's also entering the tequila business.

She revealed her 818 Tequila brand on Instagram in February and promised it should be available "soon."

The spirit has been years in the making, according to the model, and has already anonymously won tasting competitions (including the World Tequila Awards) for a variety of categories including Best Resposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.