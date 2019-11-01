Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded 24th Birthday Party - You Won't Believe the Halloween Costumes

Kendall Jenner pulled out all the stops for a seriously star-studded Halloween — and birthday! — party.

Days before the supermodel’s 24th birthday on November 3, Jenner threw an epic bash at the Blind Dragon nightclub in West Hollywood filled with her closest friends and family who were decked out in some of the most over-the-top Halloween costumes we’ve seen.

While Kendall said she wishes she “could be a witch every year” for Halloween, the star ended up going a different route with her look. On her Instagram Story, she documented her fairy-inspired costume coming together, which included a metallic gold feathered mini dress, oversized champagne wings and a beautiful headpiece.

Kendall even showed off pointed, elf-like ears likely made from prosthetics that truly brought her fairy costume to life.

Many of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s party guests documented the late-night bash on social media, including older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who channeled country superstar Dolly Parton.

After celebrating the holiday with her kids during an extravagant Halloween party at her home earlier in the day, Kardashian 40, dressed in a completely country-inspired getup featuring a high-shine hot pink button-up (complete with silver fringe down the arms!) tucked into chrome high-waisted shorts with a crystal fringe cowgirl hat and white cowgirl booties.

“howdy y’all,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her look.

Kylie Jenner, 22, who threw a kids’ Halloween party for daughter Stormi, 20 months, switched out of the superhero costume she wore in the daytime for a sultrier nighttime look. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul didn’t give a head-to-toe glimpse at her outfit just yet, but on her Instagram Story, she shared a quick shot of her sixth costume, which seemed to a type of butterfly fairy.

Using a butterfly Instagram filter on her face, Kylie captured a short video clip of herself wearing a strapless purple sequin ensemble, platinum blonde hairstyle (likely courtesy of a wig) and elf-shaped ears that looked just like Kendall’s.

Among the other guests at Kendall’s party were Gigi Hadid dressed as The Mask character (originally played by Jim Carey), Bella Hadid as Catwoman, Kacey Musgraves as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and Hailey Baldwin as Lola Bunny from Space Jam.

To make her party even more memorable, Kendall had the wait staff dress up in recreations of her custom neon orange Versace look from the 2019 Met Gala.

Before Halloween, Kendall and Kylie, along with Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West celebrated Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th birthday at Nobu Malibu.

Kylie documented the special evening on her Instagram Story. “Thank you, Nobu, for setting this up,” she said in one video, panning across the table, fireplace and lounge area. “I set up the cutest little dinner for my dad!”