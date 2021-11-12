Kendall Jenner Sports Revealing Black Dress to BFF Lauren Perez's Wedding

Kendall Jenner and her famous friends Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid posed for some mirror selfies during the special occasion

Kendall Jenner is celebrating her BFF Lauren Perez!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 26, attended Perez's wedding. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Jenner showed off her look for the special occasion.

Her outfit of choice was a revealing black dress with slits of fabric covering sections of her abdomen and chest. The slits narrowed in the middle, creating a triangular effect.

Jenner also recruited some of her famous friends to be included in the posts, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. In the first post, Jenner poses with both women for a boomerang.

The second video features Jenner and Bieber dancing together as they show off their wedding attire.

With more than a decade of modeling experience under her belt, Jenner recently took her fashion career off the runway as the creative director of online luxury fashion destination FWRD.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release last month.

As part of her role, Jenner will work with the FWRD team to curate brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits (her first is up now!) and pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.

"I hope, in some small way, this is a chance to give more emerging creatives this kind of platform," the model told Vogue. "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it's definitely a window into the next generation of talent."

Earlier this month, the supermodel celebrated her 26th birthday with loving messages from friends and family.

"Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die," mom Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram.

"You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together," she continued. "You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy."

"My baby Kenny @kendalljenner You are the cutest prettiest human alive 👽 you actually aren't real, you're perfect," Kim Kardashian West wrote, sharing photos of the pair at the 2021 Met Gala. "Happy Birthday. I love you to infinity and beyond."