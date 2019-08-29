Kendall Jenner is once again wearing her hair in cornrows, a move that has prompted many social media users to accuse the model of cultural appropriation.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and model, 23, was photographed with the braids on Aug. 23, while out in Los Angeles. She was also seen wearing the style, traditionally tied o black culture, in several Instagram Stories that next day, shared both to her page and sister Kylie Jenner’s page.

Users on Twitter were quick to call her out, many pointing out how white women don’t face the same level of discrimination black women face when wearing cornrows.

“I’m EXHAUSTED of white people constantly appropriating black culture and wearing hairstyles that we are always ridiculed/ chastised for having and just doing it because they want to ‘look different’ or ‘stand out,’ ” wrote one user. “We wear these hairstyles to PROTECT our natural hair from damages but they wanna wear it because it looks cool. It shouldn’t be worn by them period.”

Another noted Kendall’s previous controversies, claiming, “She never learns.”

“Yet another time that Kendall Jenner has appropriated black culture,” said one user. “These white women no longer have to think for themselves. They just exploit and steal from black women but are the ones who are praised for it.”

“Can she come up with something else???” someone wrote. “This act is getting redundant now.”

A rep for Kendall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but this isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew has faced backlash after wearing cornrows.

Many members of the famous family have been previously criticized on social media for rocking the hairstyle, which they and other non-African Americans dubbed “boxer braids” instead of cornrows, in the past.

Last year, Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian West, 38, came under fire for wearing the style at least two times, including in June at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

She also called herself “Bo West” in January 2018 when she wore her then-blonde locks in braids — a nickname that gave a nod to Bo Derek, the actress who wore a similar braided hairstyle in the 1979 film 10.

Initially, Kardashian West said she gave “zero f—s” amid the negative feedback from fans.

But later, the KKW Beauty star explained that her braided hairstyle came from a “real place of love and appreciation.”

“I’ve definitely had my fair share of backlash when I’ve worn braids,” she said during a panel at BeautyCon in L.A. last July. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel around the world and see so many different cultures that have so many different beauty trends.”

Kardashian West went on to say that her daughter North West, 6, often influences her style and helps put together her outfits.

“My daughter actually loves braids, like this last time I wore [them], she helps me pick out a look and will show me pictures. I just think if it comes from a place of love and you’re using it as cultural inspiration, then I think it is okay,” she continued. “Sometimes I think maybe if you don’t communicate where you got the inspiration from — and I’ve done that in the past — then people might not understand it.”

“I think as long as it comes from a place of love and you’re getting inspired, then it is okay,” she added.