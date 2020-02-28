Kendall Jenner Shares Why She Wants to Be Beyoncé’s Personal Assistant

Kendall Jenner wants to be a fly on the wall to observe the inner workings of Beyoncé‘s everyday life.

In a behind-the-scenes interview from her new spring 2020 Calvin Klein campaign, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 24, revealed the one celebrity she’d like to work for as a personal assistant.

“If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé, just because I want to know what she eats in the morning,” said Jenner in a behind-the-scenes video for the brand, according to Elle UK. “I just want to know what she has for breakfast. And, like, what TV shows does she watch?”

She added: “I just really need to know what TV shows she watches. Like, do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends.”

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For the new Calvin Klein campaign, a handful of Hollywood stars bare it all to say “Deal With It,” a continuation of the #MyCalvins movement that celebrates “unapologetic confidence and self-love,” according to the brand’s press release.

Jenner is joined by celebrities like Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Euphoria break-out star Hunter Schafer and singer-songwriters Maluma, SZA and Lay Zhang.

The model, who frequently fronts Calvin Klein ad campaigns, opens the clip wearing dark skinny jeans and a cropped white tee. “You know you love me,” she confidently says, later adding, “I’m so weird … I’m so f—ing weird.”

Image zoom Kendall Jenner Mario Sorrenti

Jenner’s admiration for Beyoncé seems to run in the family, as sister Kylie Jenner was sure to reserve a special seat at her Friendsgiving table for the Grammy-winning superstar over the holidays.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul hosted the gathering in November, showing off a handmade place-setting for none other than Mrs. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, though the reserved seat turned out to be a gag for the rest of Kylie’s dinner guests.

In addition to adding Beyoncé’s name to the Thanksgiving place setting, Kylie created nicknames for all of her guests — including for Kendall, whom she dubbed “Daddy Long Legs.”