Kendall Jenner Shares Her 2019 Highlights, Biggest Turn On and More While in Bed with Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner is getting cozy with Calvin Klein!

The 24-year-old supermodel revealed her nighttime habits in a video interview for the designer brand’s new “In Bed With” YouTube series, in which ambassadors like Jenner, Emma Chamberlain and Rickey Thompson answer intimate questions while lounging in bed.

The biggest revelation from the first 7-minute clip? Despite the fact that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the highest paid model in the world, her favorite thing to do in bed is pretty relatable.

“Probably just chill out, watch Disney+ or Apple TV or Netflix or something. And literally just eat food and do nothing,” Jenner, who’s wearing a grey Calvin Klein sports bra and sweatpant set featuring neon orange trim, says with a laugh.

The star also shared her favorite movies — and she has good taste! The list includes Step Brothers, Bridesmaids and Marley & Me.

When asked what her favorite snacks to eat in bed are, Jenner gave two fairly predictable answers (cookies and ice cream) before throwing us for a loop with her third choice: “There’s a really good chili spot near my house so I usually order a good hot bowl of chili,” she said. Adding, “especially when it’s cold out.”

Jenner, who also shared that she likes to go to bed around 10 p.m. and wake up early, said that she “has a lot to be thankful for” between career highlights, like gracing the cover of Vogue Italia, and personal highlights, like watching her nieces and nephews grow up.

The wide-ranging interview also included a few relationship questions like “What is your biggest turn on?” To which the supermodel replied, “My biggest turn on is probably someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better.”

Her biggest turn off? The opposite — ”someone who is trying to be something their not or who is trying to prove something.”

About halfway through the candid video, Travis Bennett aka Yung Taco of Odd Future joined her with a box of pizza. The longtime friends admitted that they met through Instagram Direct Messages.

“He was a fan of me,” Jenner said. “I called him on his birthday as a favor to a friend. A few weeks later, me and Kylie [Jenner] were in Hollywood. He was like ‘we’re at Chick-Fil-A. Come hang out.’ Since then, we’ve all been best friends.”

At the end of the video, the supermodel changes into a pair of plaid Calvin Klein pajamas for the brand’s holiday party. “All right guys, I really got to go. I’m late already. But thank you so much for watching,” she concludes.