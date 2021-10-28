On her Instagram Story, Kendall Jenner donned all-white lingerie, fishnet gloves, platform heels and pearls around her neck

Kendall Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look of Her Halloween-Themed Photo Shoot: 'Corpse Bride'

Kendall Jenner is counting down the days until Halloween!

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot ahead of the haunted holiday.

On her Instagram Story, the 25-year-old donned all-white lingerie, fishnet gloves, platform heels and pearls around her neck.

Kendall also shared a carousel of snapshots taken by photographer Dana Trippe, captioning her post, "Yer corpse bride 🪰."

Kylie Jenner showered her older sister with love in the comments section, writing, "Obsessed 🖤."

Earlier this month, Kendall shared another Halloween-themed photo with her Instagram followers. Photographed from behind, she wore a black corset, a single matching glove, and fishnet stockings, writing, "Gotta figure out halloween."

On that post, sister Khloé Kardashian commented, "I will never recover from this!!! You are everything and more."

The Kardashians are known to love the spooky season. On Oct. 13, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos on Instagram, declaring herself the "Queen of Halloween."

The Poosh founder rocked a black long-sleeved mini dress and a pair of over-the-knee boots as she sat on a table full of Halloween décor including skeletons, skulls and spiderwebs.

Kourtney's kids are also getting into the Halloween spirit.

Earlier this month, the mother of three shared some snaps of her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland wearing an early Halloween costume. Kourtney — who shares Penelope along with sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, with ex Scott Disick — shared the photos alongside a black heart emoji, spider emoji and bat emoji.

For her look, Penelope wore dark eye shadow and face paint with an all-black ensemble including some Juicy Couture leggings, Dr. Martens combat boots, fishnet gloves and a black beanie.