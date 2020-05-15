Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety on GMA: 'I Would Have Crazy Panic Attacks'

The model joins designer Kenneth Cole as he launches the Mental Health Coalition which is aimed to help fight the stigmas associated with mental health struggles

Kendall Jenner's helping spread awareness about anxiety — and wants other stars to do the same.

In an effort to help Kenneth Cole launch the Mental Health Coalition, which was created to change the culture surrounding mental health by getting established organizations and programs the resources and funding they need, Jenner, 24, got candid about her own experiences with anxiety starting from a very young age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was really, really young and I remember feeling like I couldn't breathe and ran into my mom and like, 'Mom I can't breathe. Something must be wrong,'" the model said in an interview with Michael Strahan and Cole on Good Morning America.

"She of course took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure I was all okay physically and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."

Jenner said the anxious feelings subsided, but then "maybe three or four years ago it came back completely full-on." She continued: "I would have crazy panic attacks. [I] finally kind of got the information that I needed about it. Honestly what I hope to accomplish is for people to not feel as alone."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1261269978625576961&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ffootwearnews.com%2F2020%2Fbusiness%2Fmedia%2Fkendall-jenner-anxiety-kenneth-cole-mental-health-coalition-1202988213%2F

Then the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained what she's started to do to take care of her mental health now. "On the days that I don't really have as much going on I tend to get a bit anxious and to calm myself down I'll usually read a book or meditate," Jenner said.

To continue to spread awareness, Jenner posted a video on her Instagram asking her followers, "How are you, really?" and nominating Kim Kardashian West, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Jen Atkin to partake in the challenge and share how their feeling too.

"Hey guys! Just checking in. I have been doing a lot of thinking during quarantine, mostly about mental health and how important it is always but especially in these times with the devastation of coronavirus," she said in the video.

"I just wanted to instill some hope in people and know that everyone's not alone in this isolation so I have decided to join a challenge called How are You Really? Challenge which basically lets people know how you're really feeling. For me, I have some good days and I have some really anxious days," she continued. "So I'm kind of off and on but I want you to join me in this challenge. I want you to tell me how you really feel and know that you're not alone and we're going to get through this together."

The fashion designer's Mental Health Coalition brings together a star-studded roster to raise awareness about mental health. Celebrities involved in the campaign include Kesha, Whoopi Goldberg, Stanley Tucci, Oliver Platt, Michael Strahan, Cheyenne Jackson, Deepak Chopra, Elizabeth Chambers, Mayim Bialik, Hunter McGrady, Ashley Kebbel and Chris Cuomo, Cole’s brother-in-law.

“This is a critical moment in time. The collective consciousness from the pandemic has created an unprecedented urgency to address the crisis now,” Cole said in a statement. "I am proud to bring together a community of the most impactful Mental Health service providers in the country, leading academics, creative, media, and business leaders with the common goal of changing the Mental Health narrative in a way that will empower rather than diminish those individuals living with Mental Health conditions. We are aligned with the goal of ending the related devastating stigma. I believe that together we can end the stigma, but only together.”