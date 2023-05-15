Kendall Jenner Strikes a Sexy Pose in Itsy Bitsy String Bikini for Impromptu Beach Photo Shoot 

By
By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on May 15, 2023 12:25 PM
Kendall Jenner. Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner is ready for summer!

The model, 27, shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram Saturday from a beach getaway, wearing an itsy bitsy string bikini.

In the carousel of photos, the Kardashians star struck several different poses on a beach while rocking a striped green and blue bikini.

Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The first pic showed a sun-kissed Jenner stretching her arms up high while holding a palm tree. In the next few photos, Jenner lay on the beach with sand strategically on her body. She also shared one pic flashing her sand-covered rear.

In one of the last photos, Jenner smiled and winked at the camera while standing with the ocean in the background.

Two of her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were quick to post their appreciation for the shots. Kylie, 25, wrote, "cuuuute" and Khloé, 38, added, "Damn."

This is the second series of bikini photos the model has shared on Instagram in the past week.

Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also posted a series of snapshots on Thursday from a sun-soaked getaway, in which she hit the beach in a black bikini and red cap.

In the photos, The Kardashians star is seen posing on the sand, taking a dip in the crystal-clear water and enjoying a glass of her 818 Tequila in an eight-shaped bottle.

She captioned the carousel of photos with a single guitar emoji, and in the last photo, Jenner struck an air guitar pose on the beach in front of the tropical backdrop.

Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were quick to gush about their sibling in the comments section of the post, with Kylie, 25, writing, "The cutest !!!!!!!"

Khloé, 38, added, "Honestly….. you're just perfect."

