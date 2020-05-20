Kendall Jenner Settles Fyre Festival Lawsuit by Agreeing to Pay $90,000: Report

The supermodel was sued for promoting the infamous music festival that failed to take place in 2017

Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled her Fyre Festival lawsuit.

The 24-year-old supermodel has agreed to pay $90,000, according to filed court documents obtained by WWD, after being sued last summer for promoting the infamous failed music festival.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, model Emily Ratajkowski and musicians Migos, Pusha T, Blink-182 and Lil Yachty were among the celebrities entangled in the scandal and subsequently sued in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York by Gregory Messer.

Messer — who has been investigating the ill-fated festival, co-founded by William “Billy” McFarland, since 2017 — alleges in one of the lawsuits that Jenner was paid $250,000 to promote Fyre Festival in January 2017 through a since-deleted Instagram photo. She earned an additional $25,000 days after posting it.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, effectively swindling over 80 investors out of a collective $26 million. He also copped to two counts of bank fraud: one for a “sham ticket scheme” that sold approximately $100,000 worth of tickets to fictitious events, and another for falsifying a check by using the name and account number of one of his employees without their consent.

Additional bankruptcy lawsuits filed in August 2019 allege that Fyre Media paid the talent agencies of models, including Jenner and Ratajowski, and performers that they represent to book them for the festival.

DNA Model Management LLC, which represents Ratajkowski, was paid $299,000 by Fyre Media, the lawsuits claim. Lil Yachty, Migos and Rae Sremmurd’s agency, International Creative Management LLC, was allegedly paid $350,000 for them to perform.

According to the lawsuits, Nue Agency LLC was given $730,000 by Fyre Media for performances by Pusha T and rappers Desiigner and Tyga. Blink-182 was also booked to perform with Creative Artists Agency’s $500,000 given by Fyre Media.

Reps for both Jenner and Ratajkowski did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

The disastrous event first made headlines in April 2017, when music fans infamously shelled out upwards of $1,595 for what they thought would be a weekend of fun in the sun on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma, with luxurious accommodations and extravagant meals promised as well as performances and appearances from high-profile celebrities.

Instead, festival attendees touched down on the island and walked into chaos. Flimsy tents replaced the deluxe housing promised, while cheese sandwiches were distributed from the back of trucks as meals. Many of the artists had pulled out due to serious organizational flaws and ramshackle conditions. Worse yet, travelers were stranded there, sleeping in airport terminals waiting to get home.