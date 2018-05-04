Did Kendall Jenner Shade Kacey Musgraves with Her Latest Lingerie Selfie?

Kendall Jenner‘s latest sexy Instagram photo is stirring up some controversy. And it’s not because of how much skin she’s showing.

On Thursday, the supermodel, 22, kicked off a busy day in 90° N.Y.C. by sitting on her hotel rooftop, coffee in hand, wearing only a high-rise black thong and matching bra. Her hair was styled in rollers and she simply captioned the shot, “heat wave.”

Besides commenting on how “fire” Jenner looked in her scantily clad rooftop shoot, fans quickly noticed that the model appeared to have blurred out Kacey Musgraves‘ face on a billboard behind her, which promoted the singer-songwriter’s latest album, Golden Hour.

The kicker: Musgraves clapped back at Jenner by reposting the photograph on her Instagram story and blurring out the supermodel’s face instead. (Musgraves has since taken down the post.)

“KENDALL BLURRED A BILLBOARD OF KACEY MUSGRAVES OUT OF HER INSTAGRAM PHOTO SO KACEY BLURRED KENDALLS WHOLE FACE OUT KSJDJSJS,” one fan tweeted along with a side-by-side of both shots.

KENDALL BLURRED A BILLBOARD OF KACEY MUSGRAVES OUT OF HER INSTAGRAM PHOTO SO KACEY BLURRED KENDALLS WHOLE FACE OUT KSJDJSJS pic.twitter.com/HLIspNfltD — ㅤㅤㅤ (@styIesgaIore) May 4, 2018

So was Jenner throwing shade in the first place? It appears we can blame the whole thing on portrait mode’s blur photo feature.

On Friday, Kendall responded to fans who were dragging her for the face blur in question, writing on Twitter: “yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my fuckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!”

yoooo, i was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my fuckin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her! 🌹❤️ https://t.co/3pAg3TdbT8 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 4, 2018

After steering clear of the runways during Fashion Month in February, and only making one minor appearance at the Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari presentation after she was named the newest ambassador for the brand, Jenner seems to be back in full force. Leading up to the Met Gala on Monday night, which Jenner teased that she would be attending, the star had a busy Thursday with back-to-back red carpet appearances.

While getting glammed for the night with makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Jen Atkin, Atkin also snapped a sexy photo of Jenner sitting at a table on the rooftop with her rollers in.

Not long after the Photoshop drama, Jenner headed out for her night on the town. Jenner kicked off her evening at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening (she was just named a new brand ambassador this week) wearing a printed silk dress with black suede lace-up boots by the brand along with a burgundy Longchamp python-style handbag worn over her shoulders.

At the event, Jenner was joined by fellow models and friends Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson, who have been rumored to be dating although sources have told PEOPLE they just have a “flirty friendship.”

Then Jenner made a quick outfit change and headed off to the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Celebration in a nipple-revealing look.

Jenner, who hasn’t been afraid to bare her nipples before in the name of fashion, went braless in a white beaded Elie Saab mini dress complete with clear ankle strap sandals, a teeny tiny white handbag and Tiffany & Co. diamonds.