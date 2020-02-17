Diddy's Daughters Walk for Dolce & Gabbana, Plus More Model Kids with Famous Parents

Age: 23 and 21

Parents: Tyler's parents are Roger Clinton (former President Bill Clinton's only brother) and Molly Martin, Clara's parents are Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis

Where you've seen them: The pair most recently shot a Town & Country back-to-school editorial together. Since signing to IMG in April, Tyler has already done a handful of shoots, while Clara, who signed with Wilhelmina in December, has since starred in a music video and a campaign for the brand Fay alongside Bob Dylan's grandson Levi.