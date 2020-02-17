Diddy's Daughters Walk for Dolce & Gabbana, Plus More Model Kids with Famous Parents

These budding fashion stars can thank their gorgeous moms and dads for their good genes

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Updated August 30, 2021 02:50 PM
D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Age: 14

Parents: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter

Where you've seen them: The twins arrived to the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda collection in Venice, Italy via gondola, and walked the catwalk (along with their 15-year-old sister Chance) in ruffled creations by the brand. The proud father shared images of all three daughters walking the runway on Instagram writing, "Words can't explain. LOVE."

Chance Combs

Age: 15

Parents: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sarah Chapman

Where you've seen her: The teen took to the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk during the brand's 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy modeling a sparkly, tulle babydoll dress with red accessories. 

3 of 55

MATHILDA GIANOPOULOS

Credit: Thomas Concordia/Getty

Age: 16

Parents: Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos

Where you've seen her: The teenager got her start at age 13, modeling in a J.Crew presentation in Feb. 2017. And at this year's NYFW, she struck a pose in the Just Drew by Andrew Warren show.

AVA PHILLIPPE

Age: 18

Parents: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Where you've seen her: Phillippe has become a staple on red carpets along her lookalike mom, and now she's going even further into the fashion world, making her modeling debut for Rodarte's Fall Winter campaign in a lace dress and parasol.

CORDELL BROADUS 

Credit: Tiffany Sage/BFA/Shutterstock

Age: 20

Parents: Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

Where you've seen him: He just landed his first modeling campaign with luxury brand MCM Worldwide and is reportedly set to shoot his second campaign with Kenneth Cole later this month. And before landing those big gigs, Broadus walked runways in Milan and New York for Dolce & Gabbana and Philipp Plein.

6 of 55

CHRISTIAN COMBS

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Age: 19

Parents: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter

Where you've seen him: The teen has walked in Dolce & ­Gabbana's two most recent shows in Milan and has plans to develop his own collection with his dad's label, Sean John.

BARRON HILTON

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Age: 27

Parents: Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton (and his siblings are Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Conrad Hughes Hilton)

Where You've Seen Him: This is Barron's fashion world debut, walking the runway for Hakan Akkaya's Spring Summer 2018 show.

AMELIA GRAY HAMLIN

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Age: 16

Parents: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Where you've seen her: The IMG-signed model has appeared in a digital editorial for CR Fashion Book and W magazine and this season opened and closed the Dennis Basso Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.

TYLER CLINTON AND CLARA MCGREGOR

Credit: Courtesy Dusan Reljing/Town & Country

Age: 23 and 21

Parents: Tyler's parents are Roger Clinton (former President Bill Clinton's only brother) and Molly Martin, Clara's parents are Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis

Where you've seen them: The pair most recently shot a Town & Country back-to-school editorial together. Since signing to IMG in April, Tyler has already done a handful of shoots, while Clara, who signed with Wilhelmina in December, has since starred in a music video and a campaign for the brand Fay alongside Bob Dylan's grandson Levi.

MYLES O'NEAL

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Age: 20

Parents: Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie O'Neal

Where you've seen them: He just walked the runway for Descendant of Thieves at NYFW Mens, but this isn't his first turn on the catwalk, he's also posed in the past for Dolce & Gabbana.

DELILAH BELLE HAMLIN

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Age: 18

Parents: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Where you've seen them: Delilah made her runway debut for Tommy Hilfiger, quickly followed by a turn on the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana and an editorial in Teen Vogue. It wasn't long before IMG Models (who also represent famous offspring Paris Jackson, Tyler Clinton and the Hadids) snapped her up for their roster.

LIV FREUNDLICH

Credit: Courtesy J Crew

Age: 14

Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Where you've seen them: Modeling J.Crew's latest collection at fashion week.

LEVI DYLAN

Credit: Alana O'Herlihy

Age: 22

Parents: Jakob Dylan (Bob Dylan's son) and Paige Dylan

Where you've seen them: The legendary musician's grandson is signed to Wilhelmina, and although he walked for Chanel he told The Cut he's trying to steer clear of the runway saying, "I try not to do that stuff because those guys are really tall."

PARIS JACKSON

Credit: MEGA

Age: 18

Parents: Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe

Where you've seen her: Most recently making her red carpet debut at a Golden Globes afterparty, and now modeling for fashion magazines (this is at a photoshoot in Paris).

MANOLO VERGARA

Credit: Jimmy Marble

Age: 24

Parents: Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Gonzalez

Where you've seen him: He'd gotten a "head start" (so to speak) on his modeling career in mom Sofia's Head & Shoulders ad campaign, but with his debut shoot for Paper Magazine, the Modern Family star's 24-year-old son has officially made his foray into the catwalker world.

ROBERTO ROSSELLINI

Credit: Photo by Randall Mesdon/Courtesy Ford Models

Age: 23

Parents: Isabella Rossellini

Where you've seen him: His modeling career has only just begun, posing for this month's At Large magazine. He also recently signed with Ford Models, and if his sister's fashion career is any indication, that's the sign of some big things to come.

SISTINE STALLONE

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Age: 18

Parents: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Where you've seen her: Aside from turns on the red carpet with her father, Sistine was named one of Vogue's "fresh face to watch" and has worked on campaigns for Fay and Chrome Hearts.

KARSEN LIOTTA

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Age: 17

Parents: Ray Liotta and Michelle Grace

Where you've seen her: The teen recentl signed with IMG models, has been featured in Teen Vogue and also has plans to pursue an acting career like her father.

ELLA ROSE RICHARDS

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Age: 16

Parents: Marlon Richards (Keith Richard's son) and Lucie de la Falaise (niece of Yves Saint Laurent muse Loulou de la Falaise)

Where you've seen her: She's walked in numerous Fashion Week shows, posed in countless fashion editorials and just modeled with her mom for Stella McCartney.

SOFIA RICHIE

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Age: 18

Parents: Lionel Richie and Diana Alexander Richie

What you've seen her: Aside from dating Justin Bieber for a hot second, Richie's career in the fashion world has just started to take off, sitting front row at Dolce & Gabbana, staring in the new PrettyLittleThings campaign, and now taking a turn on the Chanel catwalk.

HOPPER PENN

Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Age: 23

Parents: Sean Penn and Robin Wright

Where you've seen him: He made his debut this year in the Netflix film War Machine, but now that he's just signed to Wilhelmina, expect to see him popping up in every major campaign in 2017. (P.S. His big sister Dylan already has a modeling contract of her own.)

PRESLEY GERBER

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Age: 17

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Where you've seen him: The teen has already built quite the portfolio for himself not even a year into his career, walking the runway for Moschino, posing for CR Fashion Book, and the latest ad campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein. (He's still got some catching up to do with his little sister Kaia, though!)

GABRIEL-KANE DAY-LEWIS

Credit: Gabriel Kane/Instagram

Age: 21

Parents: Daniel Day-Lewis and Isabelle Adjani

Where you've seen him: After making his debut at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2015 show, the IMG model went on to make appearances in a Calvin Klein campaign, and a number of magazines such as Teen Vogue, Glamour, and Vogue Italy, even scoring covers for Harper's Bazaar Kazakhstan and Icon Panorama.

BRANDON THOMAS LEE

Credit: Brandon Thomas Lee/Instagram

Age: 20

Parents: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Where you've seen him: The Baywatch scion is part of Dolce & Gabbana's new crew of millennial muses, making his modeling debut for the brand's latest campaign next to fellow celebrity sons, Rafferty Law, Gabriel-Kane, and Presley Gerber. (His little bro Dylan beat him to the game, getting snapped for Saint Laurent and Nylon earlier this year.)

ZOË KRAVITZ

Credit: Source Zoe Kravitz/Instagram

Age: 27

Parents: Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz

Where you've seen her: An easier question to answer would be: Where haven't you seen her? Most recently the model-turned-actress has starred in the latest campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Alexander Wang, and Calvin Klein, as well as an editorial in Vogue and a Teen Vogue cover.

MARGARET QUALLEY

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Age: 22

Parents: Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley

Where you've seen her: Though she's now a household name thanks to HBO's The Leftovers, the actress got her start in the world of fashion, regularly starring in editorials for Vogue, W, and Vanity Fair, as well as campaigns for Ralph Lauren and that viral Spike Jonze directed Kenzo fragrance commercial.

DAISY LOWE

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Age: 27

Parents: Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe

Where you've seen her: Lowe began modeling at age 2, and has had a robust career ever since, posing for Burberry and Converse campaigns, walking the runway for Chanel, and starring in editorials for Vogue Italia, W, Harper's Bazaar UK, and doing a nude cover for i-D.

CHARLIE OLDMAN

Credit: Charlie Oldman/Instagram

Age: 17

Parents: Gary Oldman and Donya Fiorentino

Where you've seen him: Walking the Saint Laurent catwalk as one of Hedi Slimane's lanky, grunge muses.

AVA SAMBORA

Age: 18

Parents: Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora

Where you've seen her: Sambora was spotted showing off her bikini babe genes while posing for a 138 Water shoot on Malibu Beach.

LOURDES "LOLA" LEON

Credit: Replacement image for 287564

Age: 19

Parents: Madonna and Carlos Leon

Where you've seen her: Leon is the fourth beauty who will be featured in Stella McCartney's campaign for her new fragrance Pop."So happy to have Lola on the POP team!" McCartney announced on Instagram. "Lola, who I've known her entire life, is at the beginning of her career as a performance artist. She's an independent, inspirational and free-spirited young woman. Despite being born in the spotlight, she has kept her feet firmly on the ground!"

KENYA KINSKI-JONES

Credit: PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Age: 23

Parents: Quincy Jones and Nastassja Kinski

Where you've seen her: Kinski-Jones is one of four faces gracing the campaign for Stella McCartney's new eco-friendly fragrance POP. "Joining the POP collective today as one of the faces of my new fragrance is my animal activist sister, Kenya (@KenyaKinskiJ)," the designer announced on Instagram. "Kenya really takes on the responsibility to be a voice for animals and her passion for activism is something I can both relate to and admire."

JADEN SMITH

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Age: 17

Parents: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Where you've seen him: Smith's always-unique personal style has definitely paid off: The burgeoning model is now the face of Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2016 collections.

IRIS LAW

Credit: Luke Freeman

Age: 15

Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Where you've seen her: Law landed her first modeling gig, a campaign for British brand Illustrated People's line of pajamas, in December.

SCOTT EASTWOOD

Credit: Noe DeWitt/Town&Country

Age: 29

Parents: Clint Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves

Where you've seen him: He showed off his model looks – and killer abs – in Town & Country in 2013 and has since modeled for Hugo Boss (and broken a few hearts).

TALI LENNOX

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

Age: 22

Parents: Annie Lennox and Uri Fruchtmann

Where you've seen her: The Eurythmics singer's daughter has strutted her stuff with Prada, Diesel, Burberry and Rag & Bone, and been photographed for Harper's Bazaar and Vogue.

ALESSANDRA GARCIA-LORIDO

Credit: Simon Wisbey/SLiNK

Age: 24

Parents: Andy Garcia and Marivi Lorido Garcia

Where You've Seen Her: After being featured in the pages of Vogue Italia in 2012 and landing campaigns for H&M and Healthy Is the New Skinny a year later, the curvaceous brunette sizzled in a lingerie spread for UK publication SLiNK.

WILLOW SMITH

Credit: COURTESY TEEN VOGUE

Age: 14

Parents: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Where You've Seen Her: Since giving the world the ultimate dance floor anthem, "Whip My Hair," in 2010, Smith has split her time between music and modeling, working on her upcoming album while also appearing in spreads for Teen Vogue and T Magazine – and as the face of Marc Jacobs. Smith recently signed with The Society, which also represents Kendall Jenner.

LILY-ROSE DEPP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Age: 16

Parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Where you've seen her: After causing a stir (in a good way!) at a March 2015 Chanel show, the lithe blonde made her high-fashion modeling debut in the pages of Oyster magazine weeks later.

DYLAN BROSNAN

Credit: Courtesy Saint Laurent

Age: 18

Parents: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Where you've seen him: He's the latest guy to serve as the face of Saint Laurent, having been recruited by creative director Hedi Slimane in August.

JACK KILMER

Credit: Courtesy Saint Laurent

Age: 20

Parents: Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley

Where you've seen him: After walking in Saint Laurent's spring/summer show this past fall, he joined Brosnan in the label's new ads.

DYLAN PENN

Credit: Courtesy Bonds

Age: 24

Parents: Sean Penn and Robin Wright

Where you've seen her: She's built quite the résumé, having worked with Gap and Stuart Weitzman and appeared in the pages of GQ, W and Elle.

BROOKLYN BECKHAM

Credit: Courtesy The New York Times Style Magazine

Age: 16

Parents: David and Victoria Beckham

Where you've seen him: Posh like mom and hot like dad, the teen has made a name for himself as an editorial model, sitting for the New York Times's style magazine T in October.

ROMEO BECKHAM

Credit: Courtesy Burberry

Age: 13

Parents: David and Victoria Beckham

Where you've seen him: Brooklyn's cute little bro appears in Burberry's adorable "Festive" ads, which debuted in September, though he's been working with the brand for quite some time.

KENDALL JENNER

Credit: David Fisher/Rex

Age: 19

Parents: Caitlyn and Kris Jenner

Where you've seen her: Where haven't you seen her? The reality starlet just signed a deal with Estée Lauder and in 2014 became the go-to girl for Fashion Weeks around the globe, walking in shows for Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Sonia Rykiel, Dolce & Gabbana, Donna Karan and Pucci, just to name a few.

RAFFERTY LAW

Credit: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Age: 18

Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Where you've seen him: Last spring, the teen – the spitting image of his famous dad – walked the catwalk for DKNY Men not long after appearing in Vogue UK and ads for Tigers of Sweden.

CORINNE FOX

Credit: Courtesy Icing

Age: 20
Parent: Jamie Foxx
Where you've seen her: After making her modeling debut with accessories line Icing, she signed with LA Models in October.

KAIA GERBER

Credit: Courtesy Young Versace

Age: 14

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Where you've seen her: Crawford's look-alike daughter was just in the December/January issue of Teen Vogue. Previously she worked with Versace ... when she was 10.

IRELAND BALDWIN

Credit: Splash News Online

Age: 19

Parents: Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

Where you've seen her: She and her mom are both represented by IMG Models, and the teen has appeared in the New York Post, Elle and ads for Rampage.

HAILEY BALDWIN

Credit: Courtesy REVOLVE

Age: 18

Parents: Stephen and Kennya Baldwin

Where you've seen her: Ireland's cousin is giving her relative a run for her money: She's worked with brands including Sonia Rykiel, Topshop and French Connection, and graced the pages of Tatler and Love magazines.

GEORGIA MAY JAGGER

Credit: Courtesy Rimmel London

Age: 23

Parents: Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall

Where you've seen her: She's joined her model mom on campaigns for H&M and Sunglass Hut, and walked for A-list designers including Chanel, Miu Miu, Versace and Vivienne Westwood. She also appeared alongside Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Lily Donaldson during the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, representing British fashion.

THEODORA RICHARDS

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Age: 30

Parents: Keith Richards and Patti Hansen

Where you've seen her: With long blonde hair and a perfect bone structure, she's been a flawless face for Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry and H&M.

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER

Credit: Courtesy Tom Ford

Age: 22

Parents: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Where you've seen him: With Gigi Hadid, he modeled in Tom Ford's Fall 2014 campaign, but on his own, Miley Cyrus's ex-beau has also worked with Hudson Jeans and V Man and Interview magazines.

GIGI HADID

Credit: Courtesy Tom Ford

Age: 20

Parents: Yolanda Foster and Mohamed Hadid

Where you've seen her: In addition to frequent appearances on Mom's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the up-and-comer has hit the catwalk for Jeremy Scott, Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier, Sonia Rykiel and Chanel.

MAX IRONS

Credit: Courtesy Macy's

Age: 29

Parents: Jeremy Irons and Sinéad Cusack

Where you've seen him: In addition to appearing on the big screen, he's modeled for Macy's private label INC, plus Burberry and Mango.

SAILOR BRINKLEY

Credit: Courtesy Claire's

Age: 17

Parents: Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook

Where you've seen her: Mom's mini-me has already appeared in Teen Vogue and worked with accessories store Claire's.

By Emily Kirkpatrick