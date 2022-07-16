Kendall Jenner Rocks Multiple Floral Bikinis During Tropical Oceanside Getaway

The Kardashians star showed off her impeccable beach style in a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram Thursday

Kendall Jenner is having some fun in the sun on her seaside getaway!

The 26-year-old supermodel shared several pictures and a few videos from her tropical vacation on Instagram Thursday, showing off her killer curves in a black-and-white floral bikini in one clip, while sporting a red-and-pink floral bikini in another.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one of the pictures in the photo set, Jenner posed on a boat with her friend, Lauren Perez, while wearing a multi-colored two-piece. Her orange nails added another pop of color to the overall look, which she topped off with a white baseball cap.

As part of her fun-filled vacation itinerary, the Kardashians star went for a dip in the ocean, visited a waterfall, and watched a gorgeous sunset over the water.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trip comes amid reports Jenner recently broke up with her boyfriend of two years, NBA star Devin Booker. Sources told Entertainment Tonight and E! News last month that the couple split due to their different outlooks on what the future holds for them.

Kendall Jenner Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," a source told ET. Another insider told the outlet that Jenner and Booker "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

A source also told E! News at the time that the pair "hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Booker and Jenner were seen spending time together at Soho House in Malibu later in June following their alleged breakup. The two were captured by paparazzi and appeared to be in good spirits, as they were photographed smiling and sharing a laugh together.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years: Report

Months before their split, the Phoenix Suns guard was asked if being in the "public eye" as both an athlete and also the boyfriend of Jenner is "hard."

"Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now," he told WSJ. Magazine.