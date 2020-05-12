Kendall Jenner Shares Sexy Selfie While Wearing Lacy Lingerie in Bed: 'Did My Makeup'

"This is rare Kendall content," the star's sister Kylie Jenner wrote in the comments of her steamy post

Kendall Jenner's still got those modeling moves.

While staying at home as she practices social distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the supermodel, 24, staged a mini photo shoot wearing some very revealing black lingerie in bed.

Posing in a semi-sheer black lace bodysuit, Kendall posed with her back dramatically arched and her butt perched high towards the ceiling from her bedroom. She stared seductively at the camera and captioned the photo, "did my makeup n stuff."

The star's sisters immediately blew up her comments on the Instagram post shortly after she shared the sexy pic. "this is rare kendall content !!!!!!" said Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, commented again saying, "kendall!!!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, replied to Kylie and asked, "@kyliejenner did you encourage this? 🖤." Then Khloé Kardashian, 35, simply wrote, "Wow wow wow."

When Kendall's friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin cheekily asked in the comments, "Ummm who you zoomin' with?" Hailey Baldwin jumped in with an epic reply. "@jenatkinhair me," the model jokingly commented.

Before posting her steamy photo, Kendall shot off a fiery tweet after an internet critic suggested that she dates a lot of basketball players. Her candid comeback came when photos of her hanging out with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker were published online, to which a commenter tweeted alongside a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."

When a fan came to Kendall's defense and responded that "maybe she [was] passing them around," the model quipped in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

While Jenner and Booker, 23, were photographed on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona, a source tells PEOPLE that they aren't a couple — at least for now.