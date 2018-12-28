Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination in a new risqué selfie.

The 23-year-old supermodel teased fans on her Instagram Story by posting a revealing video wearing only a tiny crop top and a skimpy white lace high-rise thong.

Jenner let the sexy selfie speak for it self by sharing the video without any caption. The star also cropped her face out of the video by filming only from the chest down.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Just one day earlier, Jenner posted another sultry photo on her Instagram that got the attention of rumored beau Ben Simmons.

While Jenner and Simmons, 22, have yet to confirm their relationship, the NBA star dropped two, flirty, drooling face emojis on the glamorous black and white photo taken in a photobooth at the Kardashian Jenner West Christmas Eve party.

Instagram

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that even though Jenner made multiple courtside appearances cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers star, that doesn’t mean they’ve made their relationship official.

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently,” the source said of Jenner, who was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. Getty (2)

The source added, “When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia.”

Jenner and Simmons were first linked in May 2018.