Kendall Jenner Attends #RevolveAwards in Vegas as Calif. Wildfires Threaten Family Members' Homes

Kendall Jenner hit the carpet at the 2nd annual #REVOLVEAwards to accept the Icon of the Year Award Friday night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas amid news of the devastating California wildfires.

Kendall wore a strapless black dress to accept her honor just one day after making her grand return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway Thursday in N.Y.C. She was joined by mom Kris Jenner at the event, who cheered the star on from the front row as she strutted down the catwalk.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family was forced to evacuate their homes as fires swept through their neighborhood.

Hours before the Vegas event, Caitlyn Jenner told fans she safely evacuated from her Malibu home. All of Malibu is under mandatory evacuation. “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air,” Caitlyn said in a video shared on Instagram Friday.

Kim Kardashian West revealed that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills property Thursday night to find that her neighborhood was under threat from a wildfire that was burning out of control.

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

The widespread fire also impacted surrounding areas including Calabasas, where Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian lives. Kourtney also chose to evacuate and sought refuge in Kendall’s home.

Khloé Kardashian told concerned fans on social media that she is staying with her brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream and admitted she hasn’t been able to sleep.

“I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch!” she wrote. “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

“I can not sleep!” she added. “I am too nervous with these fires #MamaKoKo.”

Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner also shared on her Instagram Story, “Fire is so close to my house hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”