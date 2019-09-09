Kim Kardashian West turned to women who inspire her when casting her SKIMS solutionwear multi-platform campaign. First was Alice Marie Johnson, the woman Kim helped free from incarceration last year after she served 21 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. She also tapped her childhood best friend Allison Statter. Now, her sisters are slipping into their Skims and making their mark with two new videos.

Posing only in their shapewear, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian both talk about how they feel wearing the pieces in their ads.

“It makes me feel more confident,” Kendall, who wears the label’s Sculpting Bra ($32 in sizes XXS-5XL) and the Solution Short ($42 in sizes XXS-5XL) in Clay, says in the clip, adding that if she could change anything about the world it would be “making everyone a little nicer.”

She also reveals that her favorite thing about herself is her height — and despite her supermodel status, she still suffers from insecurities.

“Sometimes I’m self-conscious about my broad shoulders,” she says.

Kourtney, however, says she feels very secure in her skin.

“I don’t feel self conscious about any part of my body,” she says while modeling the Sculpting Bodysuit ($62 in sizes XXS-5X) in Onyx. “It makes me feel confident by tightening in my waist and flattening my tummy,” she says of the bodysuit, adding that she would probably wear it out in public depending on the occasion.

Kim has long credited shapewear for being a crucial part in pulling her looks together and for giving her added confidence on the red carpet and beyond. And she is bringing her knowledge to the new solutionwear-based line launching Sept. 10.

“I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies,” she shared on social media. “Available in sizes XXS – 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body. SKIMS.COM. #ShowYourSKIMS.”