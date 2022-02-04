Kendall Jenner Reveals Trendy New Curtain Bangs on Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed her new hairstyle to her followers in two clips posted to her Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner is showing off her new 'do!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 26, posted two videos on her Instagram Story Thursday, showing off her trendy curtain bangs.

In the short video, Jenner's hair blows in the breeze as she rocks a pair of dark sunglasses and a navy hoodie. She wrote over the clip, "bangzzz" and "idk" in white text.

kendall jenner bangs Kendall Jenner | Credit: kendall jenner/ instagram

Jenner then featured her new bangs again in the next slide in her Story, which included a boomerang also filmed from the inside of a car. In the short clip, Jenner shows off her curtain bangs while wearing a white top and a fresh face of makeup. While looking straight into the lens, she leans toward the camera and out again.

Curtain bangs are currently seeing a resurgence. In addition to Jenner, stars including Lady Gaga, Hilary Duff and Billie Eilish are sporting the 'do. The look is also popular on TikTok.

Jenner's new hairstyle comes after the reality star braved the cold for a bikini photoshoot in the snow late last month. Jenner posed in a tiny black swimsuit and oversized fur boots in a series of photos taken in Aspen, Colorado and shared to Instagram Jan. 20.

"Wim Hof said ice baths," she captioned the post, referring to the Dutch motivational speaker who is known for exposing himself to extreme cold.

Late last year, Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoyed a New Year's Eve getaway, where the two spent time in a cabin and rang in 2022.

Jenner and Booker, 25, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, made their relationship Instagram official last year on Valentine's Day following months of speculation.

Shortly after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, a source told PEOPLE Jenner was "crazy" about Booker.

"She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," the source said.