Kendall Jenner Returns to the Runway Wearing the Trendiest Top of the Summer

Kendall Jenner returned to the runway for the first time in over a year at the Jacquemus Fall/Winter 2021 show in two tiny tops you'll be seeing all over Instagram this summer.

For her first pass down the catwalk, the 25-year-old supermodel looked ready for the post-pandemic world in a long-sleeve red bra top held together with a piece of gold hardware, under a hot pink cropped button-down and matching flared pants.

Jenner's second runway look featured an equally sexy silhouette. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star modeled a black cropped baby doll tee in a '90s-inspired fuzzy knit fabric and baggy asymmetrical black trousers.

Bella Hadid, 24, who also walked in the show, teased Kendall's look in an Instagram selfie earlier this week, wearing a pink version of the tiny top with extra-baggy cargo pants.

Hadid posted a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the show (which took place at a film studio at Cité du Cinéma on a faux hilltop with bright blue walls) on her Instagram Story. Jenner shared several clips to her feed with the caption, "good to be back!

thank youuuu," tagging the French fashion house and casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro.

Anything that hits the Jacquemus runway usually turns viral. (Remember tiny bags? That was Jacquemus.) Plus, considering stars have already been favoring the barely-fasten fashion, it's safe to say it's officially the style of the summer.

Kim Kardashian just stepped out this week in a single-button cardigan while vacationing in Italy (see the photo here).

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin has been favoring the abs-baring look, wearing a sexy halter top to a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in June and the single-button cami in a Vogue photo shoot in February.