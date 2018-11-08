Kendall Jenner couldn’t be happier to make her grand return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

After skipping Shanghai and taking a year off from walking in the annual lingerie show, the 23-year-old supermodel is strutting down the catwalk Thursday night alongside BFFs Gigi and Bella Hadid at the N.Y.C. show. PEOPLE caught up with Jenner backstage as she sat down between the Hadid sisters, who were getting their makeup done by lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, before the show.

“I’m excited to be back. We’re all together again,” Jenner tells us as she pointed to Gigi and Bella.

Jenner’s hair was styled in textured, loose waves by lead hairstylist Anthony Turner, and she rocked a dewy, golden goddess makeup look, which she’ll have when she walks the runway.

Kendall Jenner preps backstage at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kendall Jenner and Charlotte Tillbury prepare backstage for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in N.Y.C. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The supermodel also reveals that the Victoria’s Secret Angel Halloween costume she wore with her sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner came in handy when it came to preparing for her return to the VS catwalk.

“I did [get my practice in]. I actually didn’t even think of it like that until I got into the outfit and I was like, ‘Oh wow this was good,'” Jenner says. “It was so much fun.”

And of course, she couldn’t choose just one sister she would love to actually walk down the runway with. “All of them. Every single one of them,” Jenner says.

The star missed out on the Shanghai Victoria’s Secret show last year, and a Kardashian source revealed to TMZ the it was because she had signed a “multi-million dollar deal” to model for La Perla lingerie. In her contract, a no-compete clause reportedly ensured she couldn’t walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. But it appears Jenner’s contract with the luxury lingerie designer has since ended, which is likely why she was able to return for 2018.

The supermodel first made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in 2015. She walked for a second time at the Paris show in 2016, which was a momentous occasion when Jenner donned the show’s coveted wings.

For her first look, Jenner gave wore a colorful red and gold look, which featured bustier-style lace red bra, a tiny lace thong, thigh-high gold and aqua-embellished red boots and huge feather blue wings. To add on to her heavy wings, the model piled on colorful chunky jewelry.

Her second look didn’t feature wings quite as big, but nonetheless, she still got them. This sexy maid-inspired outfit featured feathered black wings and a lacy black and white tuxedo-esque bra and panties.

Jenner opened up to InStyle before her 2016 runway appearance about her pre-show jitters, even after walking plenty of other high-profile runways. “I’m so excited, and nervous,” she said. “Last year, I had two looks that were very covered in certain spots. But this year, I have one look that is kind of covered and one that is pretty exposed — so I’m a little nervous about that!”