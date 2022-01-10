Kendall Jenner Responds to Accusation That Her Wedding Guest Dress Was 'Inappropriate'

Kendall Jenner addressed the criticism she received for sporting a racy black dress to her best friend's wedding, revealing she had the bride's blessing.

The 26-year-old model donned a über-revealing black Mônot dress with slits of fabric covering sections of her abdomen and chest for Lauren Perez's Miami wedding in November. The cutouts narrowed in the middle, creating a triangular effect. Jenner showed off her look on her Instagram Stories and recruited some of her famous friends like Bella Hadid, 25, and Hailey Bieber, 25, in her photos.

On New Year's Eve, Perez commemorated the occasion with a carousel of Instagram snaps, calling it the "greatest night of 2021." A handful of her photos featured Jenner rocking the dress, which drew criticism for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

"Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe," one commenter wrote.

A fellow supporter asked, "if the bride herself doesn't gaf why do you care? relax", prompting a response from Perez.

Kendall Jenner Dress Credit: Instagram

"tell em!" Perez wrote. "SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT !"

Jenner herself chimed in, stating that she "obvi asked" her best friend "for approval in advance too."

"we love a beach wedding," Jenner added.

Jenner also donned a revealing look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in September. For that event, she rocked a sheer crystal-embellished Givenchy Haute Couture gown over a corset bodysuit, pairing the look with a sparkling high-neck choker and retro updo.

The star's wardrobe choice served as an apparent homage to Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy gown from the pivotal ball scene in My Fair Lady. Jenner posted a clip from the iconic film and a black-and-white photo of Hepburn wearing the crystal-embellished dress on her Instagram Story before hitting the red carpet.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Getty

Earlier that month, she was named the Creative Director of online luxury fashion destination FWRD.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release.