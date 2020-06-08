Kendall Jenner Sets the Record Straight on 'Photoshopped' Black Lives Matter Photo

"i DID NOT post this," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and model tweeted after the picture started circulating online

Kendall Jenner set the record straight about a photo of herself that's been circulating on social media.

As many celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan and more have been coming out to march in support of the Black Lives Matters movement, some people online thought Jenner, 24, also attended a protest when a photo of the model wearing a black face mask and holding a sign that read "BLACK LIVES MATTER" started circulating. But when fans realized that the shadow behind Jenner where the sign should be was missing, they quickly called her out for Photoshopping the pic.

"I know being famous is so difficult and you have to show your support but instead of taking the time to photoshop pictures, you could’ve just sign a petition or a video of you just talking about this horrific cause and what organization is there to support. @KendallJenner," one person tweeted. "Can we just cancel all celebrities at this point," someone else wrote.

Another person tweeted: "Your shadow is missing your signs shadow @KendallJenner? Photoshop at it's finest. Their to lazy to actually protest they have to fake it..."

However, Jenner jumped on Twitter to explain that the original photo of her was edited to make it look like she was at a protest - and she had nothing to do with it.

"this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted.

Even though Jenner has yet to be publicly seen at a Black Lives Matter march, the supermodel stood in solidarity with the Black community by vowing to educate herself about racism so she can become a better ally.

"I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear," the star said.

"I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media," Jenner continued. "this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office."

She concluded her Instagram post by saying: "the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. ❤️ rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice."

After Jenner set the record straight about the Photoshopped image of herself, people began resurfacing the star's 2017 Pepsi ad controversy, where she played a demonstrator who hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer to alleviate the tension at a protest. The company decided to pull the ad following intense backlash and accusations of appropriating civil rights and protest movements to sell soda.

"can you give the cops a pepsi already," one Twitter user wrote. Someone else tweeted, "We understand boo but please I'm begging you give the cops a Pepsi so we can end this."

In the advertisement, which was titled “Live For Now Moments Anthem,” Jenner ditches a photo shoot to join protesters in the street. The ad culminates with Jenner handing a Pepsi can to a police officer, who pops the top of the can, takes a sip and is met with inexplicable roars of approval from the marchers. Pepsi apologized and pulled the ad that many called “tone deaf,” and even offered an apology to the model.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position,” Pepsi said in a statement.

Jenner addressed the backlash during a trailer for an upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While sitting on a bed talking with Kim Kardashian West about what happened, Jenner said, "It feels like my life is over." Her older sister replied, "You made a mistake."

Kardashian West also opened up about her conversation with Jenner during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.