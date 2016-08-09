WATCH: How to Get Kendall Jenner's Bold Red-Orange Lip Look
Her makeup artist Victor Henao spills his secrets for her signature look
Kendall Jenner‘s beauty looks are always pure inspiration, and we’re especially obsessed with the bold red-orange lips she rocked earlier this summer. (Fun fact: It’s a hue she loves so much that she created her own Estée Lauder shade of it named Restless.) So, in order to master the look she wears so well, we tapped Jenner’s makeup artist and Estée Lauder pro Victor Henao to spill his secrets tricks for our “How It’s Done” video series (watch his how-to above!).
To prep the lips, Henao brushed on a lightweight moisturizer (he loves Weleda’s Skin Food because of it’s intense moisturizing properties), and blotted off excess with a tissue. Next, he applied Estée Lauder‘s Pure Color Envy Matte Lipstick in Volatile straight from the tube, starting from the middle of her lips and working his way outwards. Then, he blended the formula to the edges with a lip brush. To keep the look clean, he applied a drop of concealer to a thin brush, gently lining the rim of her lips to create perfectly smooth lines all around.
As for the rest of her makeup, Henao kept it simple, applying a few swipes of mascara on her top and bottom lashes, and lightly filling in and brushing up her eyebrows to balance out the bold lips.
Will you try Kendall’s bold lip look? Tell us below!