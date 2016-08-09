To prep the lips, Henao brushed on a lightweight moisturizer (he loves Weleda’s Skin Food because of it’s intense moisturizing properties), and blotted off excess with a tissue. Next, he applied Estée Lauder‘s Pure Color Envy Matte Lipstick in Volatile straight from the tube, starting from the middle of her lips and working his way outwards. Then, he blended the formula to the edges with a lip brush. To keep the look clean, he applied a drop of concealer to a thin brush, gently lining the rim of her lips to create perfectly smooth lines all around.