Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kendall Jenner won’t be compared to anyone, not even her own sister!

The supermodel, 23, just clapped back at older sister Khloé Kardashian when she commented that Jenner’s new blonde locks made them look “exactly” alike.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty

The conversation started when a Twitter user brought up Jenner’s new blonde hair to Kardashian in a tweet writing, “@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t!!!!

Image zoom

#TwistedSisters.”

“She’s so perfect either way!!!!!!,” Kardashian wrote back about her younger sister, adding, “I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Debuts Blonde Hair for the First Time on Burberry Runway

She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me #TwistedSisters https://t.co/M99pVe2FOt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 17, 2019

However, Jenner seemed to disagree.

“you wish bitch,” she playfully responded to her sister.

While the famous Kardashian-Jenner family is known to switch up their looks, this is the first time that the supermodel changed her brunette hue. She debuted her freshly dyed, platinum blonde hair on Monday while walking in the Burberry show — her first runway appearance of Fashion Month.

When a fan asked her how she felt about her “first big change” on Twitter, Jenner said that it was time to step outside her “comfort zone.”

“so scary! but fun for a little :),” she wrote back to the fan. “gotta take yourself out of your comfort zone sometimes.”

so scary! but fun for a little 🙂

gotta take yourself out of your comfort zone sometimes — Kendall (@KendallJenner) September 17, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She Battles Body Insecurities ‘All the Time’

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

She also showed-off her new hair in an Instagram Story posted on Monday, which gave fans a close-up look at her blonde ‘do. She captioned the snap with a playful, “hi.”

Jenner attended a handful events during New York Fashion Week, including DKNY’s 30th Anniversary party and Longchamp’s runway show, but didn’t appear on the runway. She told Vogue that while it was “more mellow” to attend, she did miss walking.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner needed a “little bit of a break” after her “nonstop” 2017 — when she dethroned Gisele Bündchen as the highest paid supermodel in the world — which is why she decided to take a step back from modeling in 2018.

Jenner also opened up about her struggle with anxiety and sleep paralysis on past episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that they also played a role in her decision to lighten her workload.