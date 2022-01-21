The Keeping Up the Kardashians alum posted a series of images of herself only wearing a bikini, fuzzy boots and sunglasses during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday

Kendall Jenner Proves She Isn't Afraid of the Cold as She Wears Tiny Bikini & Fur Boots in the Snow

Kendall Jenner won't let a little snow stand in the way of her style.

The model, 26, posted a series of pictures on Instagram Thursday in which she is only rocking a black bikini, over-the-knee fuzzy boots and sunglasses.

She captioned the images with the caption, "Wim Hof said ice baths."

Kendall Jenner instagram Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Wim Hof method encourages gradual exposure to the cold by ending daily showers with cold water. By following the practice for several weeks, most people can withstand the cold for longer periods of time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum's snowy day outfit didn't go unnoticed. Jonathan Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod, wrote in the comments, "PICS of the YEAR!!"

On Wednesday, Jenner showed off her snowboarding skills by posting videos on social media of herself going down a mountain at high speeds and hitting jumps.

Kendall Jenner instagram Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

In the same post, she also shared an image of herself kneeling in the snow wearing a metallic silver puffer jacket and black ski pants. She completed the look with her helmet, googles and snowboard.

Her earlier post received the attention of Olympic snowboarder Shaun White who commented, "🔥🔥👏" while Jenner's friend Gigi Hadid also weighed with a series of emojis, "‼️‼️‼️❤️‍🔥"

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote in the comment section, "So this is what it's like to have Olympian bloodline hmmmmm" referring to her father Caitlyn Jenner's experience as an Olympic athlete.