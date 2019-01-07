Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Proactiv: 'I Feel Great on the Inside and Out'

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with Proactiv — one year after embracing her acne at the Golden Globes.

The supermodel and reality star, 23, is the latest spokesperson for the popular dermatologist-developed skincare line, she revealed during a commercial spot on Sunday.

“A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”

With a packed schedule that includes walking runway shows, jetting all over the world for events and shooting her family’s hit TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner says Proactiv turned out to be the perfect fit for her busy lifestyle.

“It’s just a very simple and easy routine. I love the cleanser and retinoid acne treatment, and everyone should use a sunscreen,” she adds. “It really helps having it in your regimen every single day.”

Last year, the star faced social media shamers when she stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet with her skin broken out despite looking stunning in a Giambattista Valli gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Instead of feeding into the negativity, however, Jenner chose to empower her fans and urged them to embrace their flaws. “Never let that s— stop you!” she tweeted at a fan who applauded her for “showing up and strutting her acne.”

According to Proactiv’s vice president of creative Charles Ressler, it’s exactly Jenner’s positive outlook that made her a perfect fit for the brand.

“Over the years, our customers and the many celebs that use our products have discovered how impactful Proactiv is, yes on their skin, but also on their lives. We wanted Kendall to have that same experience before we even officially asked her to join our family. So Kendall used Proactiv for several months to ensure the product worked for her — surprises all around,” says Ressler.

“She was surprised that after trying everything under the sun Proactiv is the one thing that got her clear, and we were surprised by her willingness to share her story in such a vulnerable way. She really wants to help people heal from their acne, inside and out, and that’s our goal too, so this partnership just made sense,” continues Ressler. “We knew our campaign had to be a platform for Kendall to do just that. I’ve worked with and known many celebrities and I have never been so impressed as I am by the genuineness of Kendall — she’s a special person.”