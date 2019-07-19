Kendall Jenner Strips Down (Again) in New Nude Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner is feeling that summer heat and stripping down to… absolutely nothing!

On Friday the model shared a racy pic from a new nude photoshoot on Instagram where she bared it all.

One day after the model posted a topless photo to promote the skincare line Proactiv, she shared an even racier nude Instagram picture standing topless and pants-less with a censor over her breast.

While it’s unknown what the shoot was for, it was shot by famed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who previously photographed Jenner sans clothes for Vogue Italia in February.

Jenner received a slew of positive comments, including one from her half-sister Khloé Kardashian who wrote, “Hello lover 😍😍😍😍.” While Alas added his own comment writing, “most gorgeous woman of today !”

The 23-year-old has never shied away from posting racy pictures throughout the years. Just last month, Jenner shared several naked selfies of herself in a bathtub.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Poses Topless, Reflects on Acne Being So Bad She ‘Didn’t Want to Leave the House’

In September 2018, Jenner uploaded a nude photo of her exposed torso being reflected off of a vanity mirror, and posted another naked bathroom selfie while enjoying a glass of red wine just one month later.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Does Viral Bottle Cap Challenge in Tiny Bikini While Jet Skiing

Jenner continue to bare her birthday suit in 2017, posing naked under a chandelier with a cigarette in hand in July of that year. A few months before that, she posted a topless selfie while wearing thigh-high high heel boots.

On Thursday, Jenner opened up about what it was like battling acne growing up.

“When my acne was at its worst, I was a high schooler who didn’t want to leave the house,” Jenner wrote in the caption. “Now I’m content with my skin.”

By the looks of her latest Instagram posts, she’s very content and confident in her skin.