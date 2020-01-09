Kendall Jenner Gets 'Back to Work' by Posing in a Crop Top and Underwear in Sexy New Selfie

As her relaxing winter break from work comes to a close, Kendall Jenner‘s getting back into the swing of things by practicing her modeling skills on Instagram.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel, 24, snapped a pantsless mirror selfie wearing a pair of high-rise underwear and a crop top tee with the words “Aspen, Colorado” written across the front.

“back to work,” Jenner captioned the photo of herself standing in front of an unmade bed. In the comments of her post, the model’s makeup artist Mary Phillips wrote, “2020 here she comes!!!!😍”

In the past, Jenner has never been shy about owning her body and has famously bared her breasts on social media, the red carpet and the runway.

“I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin,” she previously wrote on her website and app.

She first caused a lot of buzz when walking down the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014 at age 18 wearing a sheer V-neck shirt that had her breasts and nipples on full display.

“I was really excited about my t*ts being out, actually,” she told W Magazine in 2016. “I’m weird — I love my t*ts being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess.” She goes on, reasoning, “I’m young! When I’m older I want to be able to look at it and be like, I looked good.”

While it’s unclear what modeling gig Jenner’s currently prepping for with her new mirror selfie, she clearly hasn’t missed a beat while on holiday break.

The star spent Christmas with her family at their annual Christmas Eve bash, which was hosted at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s house this year.

For New Year’s Eve, she rang in 2020 with her ex Ben Simmons. According to TMZ, Jenner walked alongside her ex and a group of friends to a private party at the rooftop bar Attico in downtown Philadelphia, which is where Simmons, 23, plays for the local 76ers NBA team.

Even though a source told PEOPLE that the on-off couple was “on a break” in May, Jenner was spotted cheering on Simmons at one of his games in Philly in December, nearly seven months after calling off their relationship.