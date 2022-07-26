Kendall Jenner Puts on Beachside Fashion Show in Sexy Vintage Look

Kendall Jenner knows how to make a seaside style statement.

In her latest Instagram post, the 26-year-old makes a splash in her head-to-toe Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble.

The outfit was styled by Dani Michelle, a close collaborator of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and was sourced from online vintage store OpulentAddict.

Jenner wore a maxi, body-hugging dress in a psychedelic print from the house's spring 2000 collection. She teamed the dress with a cowboy hat and glowy makeup that matched the golden hour setting.

A swipe right on Jenner's post revealed her second look of the day: a matching two-piece swimsuit with high-waisted bottoms. In a video included in the carousel, Jenner is seen pulling down her dress to reveal her choice of swimwear, which she accessorized with a large brown tote bag.

Jenner captioned the photo, "Humuhumunukunukuapua`a," which translates to reef triggerfish, the state fish of Hawaii, nodding to tropical getaway.

Khloé Kardashshian showed some sisterly love in the comments writing, "The most beautiful," followed by heart-eyes emojis.



Lately, Jenner has been swapping her Los Angeles street style with lots of bikinis.

Last week, she shared an Instagram carousel dedicated to her Hawaiian getaway, which included photos of the star's multiple swimwear options — a red-and-pink floral bikini, a frilly and flower-patterned rainbow bikini and another black-and-white floral set.

In another post, she sported a Miaou cropped orange-red cardigan from her Kendall Edit with e-commerce store FWRD, which she teamed with a yellow string bikini and a structured black purse.

Yet, Jenner has managed to squeeze in some glam into her vacation wardrobe.

Last weekend, the 818 Tequila founder attended the wedding of filmmaker Michael Ratner and businesswoman Lauren Rothberg in a sexy dark green Dries Van Noten gown.

And while her ensemble was incredibly chic, she also turned heads with her mystery date. Throughout a series of Instagram Stories showcasing her outfit, Jenner posted a sneaky photo of her date, his head cut out of the frame.

Many speculated it to be Jenner's reported ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, 25, a rumor that was later confirmed by sightings of the two at the event.

While the two broke up in mid-June, a source telling Entertainment Tonight that they're "not on the same page," the model and the Phoenix Suns player have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Shortly after their split, Jenner and Booker were seen at the Soho House in Malibu where "they shared things on their phones and laughed," a source revealed to E! News.