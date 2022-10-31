Kendall Jenner Exposes Her Backside in Denim Chaps for 'Toy Story' Jessie Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner's Disney-inspired Halloween costume is R Rated.

The 26-year-old supermodel channeled Toy Story's Jessie for Halloween — and her sultry take on the beloved character sparked a lot of buzz on social media.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared snapshots from her Halloween photoshoot revealing her costume, which featured La Roxx cow-print chaps attached to cheeky Y/Project denim belted bottoms, a cropped button-up with yellow and red detailing and a red wide-brimmed cowgirl hat from Gladys Tamez Millinery.

Jenner also wore a red copper wig styled into pigtails and bangs to embody the character's signature hair.

"well aren't you just the sweetest space toy," the 818 tequila founder captioned the carousel, which garnered comments from sister Khloé Kardashian and friends Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Normani.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In another set of photos from what appeared to be The Kardashian star's actual celebrations, Jenner switched out her long-sleeved button-up for a bralette version with arm cuffs, revealing more of her toned midriff.

"Sexiest Jessie I've ever met," Khloé commented under her sister's post, showing support for her younger sister once more.

Jenner is known for churning out iconic Halloween looks pulled from the Hollywood screen, the runway and even her own childhood getups.

In 2020, she and sister Kylie Jenner channeled their younger selves by recreating a set of costumes from their childhood – Kendall in a platinum blonde blunt cut wig, metallic intel skirt and whit lace-up boots and Kylie in a matching bubblegum pink wig and blue two-piece set.

Jenner has also embodied on-screen characters before, including Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!, an Austin Powers fembot and Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls, as well as notable names in fashion such as late designer Karl Lagerfeld, Pamela Anderson and the famed Victoria's Secret Angels.

Earlier this month, she got a head start on the masquerade fun at Doja Cat's birthday party, wearing a black two-piece lingerie set, sheer tights and heels with a large black lace mantilla draped over her head and the entire outfit, similar to her pal Hailey Bieber who was also in attendance with husband Justin Bieber.