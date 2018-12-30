Kendall Jenner Rocks Bikini in the Aspen Snow — and Kourtney Kardashian Follows Suit: 'Copied Kendall'

It runs in the family!

During the KarJenner family ski trip to Aspen, Kendall Jenner channeled her inner wild child by stripping down to her bikini in order to take some sexy photos in the snow, and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian decided to give the 23-year-old model a run for her money by doing the same thing!

“F— it’s cold,” Jenner captioned her saucy Instagram post, as she struck a variety of carefree poses while holding a mug and wearing a pink string bikini, a pair of boots and a hat.

Hours later, Kardashian, 39, shared her own sexy snaps, simply captioning them, “Copied Kendall.”

In the images, the mother of three wore a blue string bikini and a shiny jacket, and even turned around to show off her enviable curves.

While the majority of Jenner’s followers applauded the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for the snaps — including her sister Khloé Kardashian and good friend Hailey Baldwin — Kris Jenner just wanted her daughter to get out of the cold.

“Get inside and put some slippers on!!!” the KarJenner matriarch commanded.

Striking a very different tone, 34-year-old Kardashian, who did not appear to join her family members on their wintery vacation, admiringly wrote, “Hi my name is Khloé Kardashian and I have an addition to Kendall Jenner!!!!”

Added Baldwin, 22, “Oh it’s like THAT?”

The model — who frequently graces the stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — is no stranger to flaunting her fit frame in revealing clothing.

In fact, just days earlier, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased fans on Instagram by posting a video showing her wearing a tiny crop top and white lace high-rise thong.

Cropping her face out of the video, and filming from the chest down, Jenner let the sexy selfie speak for itself, sharing the clip without any caption.

Earlier this month, Jenner also posted another sultry photo that caught the attention of rumored beau Ben Simmons, 22.

Alongside the glamorous black and white close-up on the model’s face, the NBA player showed his appreciation by commenting with two flirty drooling face emojis.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that even though Jenner has made multiple courtside appearances cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers star recently, the cute moments don’t mean they’ve made their relationship official.

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently,” the source said of Jenner, who was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid, 19.

The source added, “When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia.”

Jenner and Simmons, who have yet to confirm their relationship, were first romantically linked in May.