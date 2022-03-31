Your Favorite Summer Sandal Has Been Supersized — and Kendall Jenner Is Already on Board
We saw Kendall Jenner wearing green pants and platform flip-flops, so now we're wearing green pants and platform flip-flops. No, seriously — Mean Girls puns aside, we're actually planning to copy Kendall, because last week, she debuted a surprising version of a staple summer shoe that's about to blow up.
On March 25, the supermodel posted a series of photos to Instagram in which she's wearing a teeny tiny white tank top, kelly green trousers, a black leather The Row belt, and black platform flip-flops. With her long red hair and bright green pants, Jenner is serving a sexy leprechaun style, but honestly, our eyes were immediately drawn to her feet. We can't credit The Kardashians star with the return of platform flip flops — Y2K fashion has been resurging for months now — but her recent endorsement reminded us why the fun footwear should be in our warm-weather wardrobe.
Platform flip-flops offer extra height without the pain of high heels, they feel cushiony under your feet unlike flimsy flip-flops, and they're easy to slip on and go. Plus, they (literally) elevate any outfit from basic to trendy. But don't let the thickness of Jenner's pair scare you: There's a wide selection of chunky flip-flops varying in heights out there, so if you want to tiptoe into the trend, you can opt for a more subtle platform, like the one on this leather pair from Nordstrom.
Jenner's pick costs a whopping $848, but you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to steal the supermodel's style. Amazon and Nordstrom have plenty of platform flip-flops at affordable prices to choose from, including this sleek pair that will only cost you $35. Below, shop five more platform and wedge flip-flops from brands like Steve Madden and Aldo, and prepare to wear the trendy shoes all summer long.
Buy It! Dream Paris Platform Thong Sandals, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Billion Platform Flip Flop, $69.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Aldo Delphy Platform Flip Flop, $70; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Cougar Jasmine Leather Sandal, $90; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Wild Diva Platform Wedge Flip Flop, $18.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Rocket Dog Platform Thong Sandal, $28.98–$37.61; amazon.com
