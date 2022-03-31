Your Favorite Summer Sandal Has Been Supersized — and Kendall Jenner Is Already on Board

Platform flip-flops offer extra height without the pain of high heels, they feel cushiony under your feet unlike flimsy flip-flops, and they're easy to slip on and go. Plus, they (literally) elevate any outfit from basic to trendy. But don't let the thickness of Jenner's pair scare you: There's a wide selection of chunky flip-flops varying in heights out there, so if you want to tiptoe into the trend, you can opt for a more subtle platform, like the one on this leather pair from Nordstrom.