Kendall Jenner's Pink Tulle amfAR Gala Gown Is Giving Us Major Jennifer Lopez Vibes

Kendall Jenner is pretty in pink!

The model, 23, walked down the carpet at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala on Wednesday in a bubblegum pink confection with high-low hem that showed off her toned legs.

The tiered, tulle creation, which is part of the newly-announced Giambattista Valli x H&M collection, was topped off with a pink bow around Jenner’s waist. The star accessorized her stop-and-stare gown with a pair of strappy heels and kept her jewelry and makeup minimal, wearing a large pair of pearl drop earrings and parting her shiny dark tresses down the middle.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The look echoed a similar Giambattista Valli gown Jennifer Lopez, 49, wore back in December at the New York City premiere of her movie Second Act.

That high-low dress also featured bright pink tulle, though it had a slightly longer train.

Image zoom George Pimentel/WireImage; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

RELATED: Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Get Dressed for the Met Gala: ‘It’s Showtime!’

Jenner is one of five muses for the fashion line’s H&M collaboration, which will drop a limited-edition collection of nine looks (available online and in 12 select stores) on May 25. The entire line will be available Nov. 7.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s glamorous appearance came just hours before a source told PEOPLE that she and boyfriend Ben Simmons are “on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source said of her time with the Philadelphia 76ers player. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian-Jenners’ Best Met Gala Fashion Moments

Jenner confirmed their romance in February, and recently told Vogue that marriage was “maybe” a possibility “one day.”