Kendall Jenner may be snapped by paparazzi and the fashion industry’s top photographers on a regular basis, but the 22-year-old high-fashion model is also spending some time behind the camera these days. Last year, the aspiring photographer shot her sister Kylie Jenner for the cover of Love magazine, and she took photos of fellow model Kaia Gerber for the magazine as well. Now her latest photo shoot, which just so happened to take place at the 2018 Met Gala, has just been revealed — with A-List subjects that include Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and more.

Kendall Jenner/Vogue

The “Kendall Cam” photos, which appear on Vogue‘s website, share a look inside the glamorous event from the eyes of the model herself. First up, the star captured mom-to-be Cardi B (above), dressed in her beaded Moschino dress and matching headdress. Cardi poses with her baby bump towards the camera and her leg peeking out of dramatic dress’s high slit.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Dresses at the 2018 Met Gala

Jenner and Katy Perry ventured into the museum for her photo, where the model captured the singer’s massive feather-encrusted wings, gold mesh Versace dress and thigh-high boots.

And of course, she had to photograph her sister, Kim Kardashian West, which turned out to be a close-up, blurred-out photo that showed off the star’s KKW Beauty makeup look and silky hair.

For more from Kendall’s shoot, head over to Vogue.