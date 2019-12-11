Kendall Jenner Opens Up to Ex Harry Styles About Baring Her Nipples at Her First Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner just revealed behind-the-scenes secrets from one of her most epic fashion show moments ever.

During an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden (starring Harry Styles as Tuesday night’s guest host), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 24, and fellow guest Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, reminisced about the early days of their modeling careers — and the nudity that ensued.

Styles, 25, started the segment by holding up a throwback photo of Ross, 47, from her modeling days during a Mugler runway show. Perking up with excitement, the actress said, “I have to tell a story about this. I did the first year, the butterfly year, and then I went back the second year with the motorcycle and all that.”

“You know the Mugler shows are like my favorite,” Jenner chimed in. “They’re the most iconic shows of all time.”

The supermodel and the black-ish star instantly bonded over their shared fashion memories: “We could probably talk about this forever,” Ross said, to which Jenner responded, “Tell me everything!”

While pointing at the old photo, Ross revealed: “I was terrified because my boobies were out, and I was 19 years old.”

“That’s the best part!” Jenner quips, before referencing her buzzed-about walk down the Marc Jacobs runway in 2014, in which the model wore a sheer, nipple-baring v-neck shirt: “My first show, my t*ts were out,” she said.

Speaking to Into the Gloss at the time, Jenner opened up about the surprising career move.

“I just recently turned 18, so this [Marc Jacobs show] is my big kick-off to start and grow my career,” she told the outlet backstage. “The New York fashion scene is crazy, madness, but I love the energy. I love everything about it — like the hair and makeup today, it’s incredible. I’ve never had my eyebrows bleached; I don’t even look like myself!”

Jenner — seemingly fully-supportive of the #freethenipple movement — reflected on the headline-making runway walk again two years later during a video for a 2016 issue of W Magazine.

“I was really excited about my t*ts being out, actually,” she told the outlet. “I’m weird — I love my t*ts being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess.” She goes on, reasoning, “I’m young! When I’m older I want to be able to look at it and be like, I looked good.”