Rich Fury/Getty; James Devaney/GC Images

Kendall Jenner is sharing her thoughts about her close friends’ Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s whirlwind engagement.

The 22-year-old supermodel stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. while in town for New York Fashion Week, and she gave her best wishes to the couple.

“Whatever makes them happy, I’m happy,” Jenner, who wore Tom Ford velvet flared pants and a cobalt sweater, told Fallon. “I’ve been friends with both of them for a very long time, so everyone’s happy and it makes me happy. There’s a lot of love going on.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, have already been hitting the NYFW circuit together. The pair sat front row at the John Elliott Spring Summer 2019 show on Wednesday, but later that night, Baldwin attended Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards solo, where she accepted the Fashion Media Personality honor.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Rodin Banica/WWD/Shutterstock

In a recent interview with Australia’s Stellar magazine, Baldwin opened up about her engagement and how she ignores the critics.

“I’m beyond excited,” the model told the magazine. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”

The couple got engaged during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas on July 7 and confirmed the exciting news on social media two days later.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”