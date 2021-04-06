Ready for Summer! Kendall Jenner Pairs Her Tiny Nude Bikini with Cowboy Boots for Sultry Snaps
"All i see is a butterfly clip," celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin joked in a comment on Kendall Jenner's sexy Monday snaps
Bikini season is already in full swing for Kendall Jenner.
The 25-year-old supermodel showed off her toned figure in a tiny nude two-piece on Instagram Monday, soaking up the sun on a comfy-looking chair situated on an outdoor patio.
With her dark tresses held back by a clear hair clip, Kendall completed the look in black sunglasses and a pair of brown mid-calf cowboy boots.
"The boots 🔥," family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray left in a comment, while fellow model Gigi Hadid dropped a string of flame emojis.
"All i see is a butterfly clip," joked celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin.
This is the second time the cowboy boots have made an appearance on Kendall's Instagram feed over recent days.
In her previous post, on Easter Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for a series of pictures surrounded by blooming plants at a golf course while wearing a spring-appropriate floral-printed, puff-sleeve maxi dress — and the boots!
Kendall shared the pretty photos on her Instagram grid, and boyfriend Devin Booker couldn't help but leave a flirty message in the comments.
"Very beautiful ... course," wrote the NBA pro, 24.
While Kris Jenner shared that Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker and Travis Scott (dad to Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 3) joined the Kardashian-Jenner crew for Easter Sunday in Palm Springs, California, it appears that Kendall and Booker spent the holiday apart.
A source told PEOPLE in mid-February that Kendall and Booker had taken their romance to the next level after the couple went Instagram official on Valentine's Day following months of keeping their relationship status private.
"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the insider said. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."
"And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the source added.