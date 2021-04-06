"All i see is a butterfly clip," celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin joked in a comment on Kendall Jenner's sexy Monday snaps

Ready for Summer! Kendall Jenner Pairs Her Tiny Nude Bikini with Cowboy Boots for Sultry Snaps

Bikini season is already in full swing for Kendall Jenner.

The 25-year-old supermodel showed off her toned figure in a tiny nude two-piece on Instagram Monday, soaking up the sun on a comfy-looking chair situated on an outdoor patio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With her dark tresses held back by a clear hair clip, Kendall completed the look in black sunglasses and a pair of brown mid-calf cowboy boots.

"The boots 🔥," family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray left in a comment, while fellow model Gigi Hadid dropped a string of flame emojis.

"All i see is a butterfly clip," joked celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kendall Jenner Image zoom Kendall Jenner | Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

This is the second time the cowboy boots have made an appearance on Kendall's Instagram feed over recent days.

In her previous post, on Easter Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for a series of pictures surrounded by blooming plants at a golf course while wearing a spring-appropriate floral-printed, puff-sleeve maxi dress — and the boots!

"Very beautiful ... course," wrote the NBA pro, 24.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Poses in Leopard-Print Thong Bikini as She Says She Keeps Her Feelings "Low-Key"

A source told PEOPLE in mid-February that Kendall and Booker had taken their romance to the next level after the couple went Instagram official on Valentine's Day following months of keeping their relationship status private.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the insider said. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."