Kendall Jenner Forgot to Pack a Bra for Cannes: A Recap of Her Braless Red Carpet Moments

Kendall Jenner famously declared that she’s “cool with her breasts.” And the supermodel continues to exercise her right to free the nipple on the red carpet, most recently taking over Cannes in a parade of sheer, nipple-baring dresses.

In a post shared on her website and app last year, Jenner explained her love for going braless. “I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin,” she wrote.

And as she tours the French Riviera, she’s all about “just skin.”

At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Girls Of The Sun on Saturday, Jenner hit the carpet in a sheer, tulled Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that clearly showed off her nipples.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The model joked that she accidentally revealed her nipples when wearing her sparkly, see-through mini dress at the Chopard Party on Friday. She shared a picture on her Instagram from the evening with the caption, “oops.”

Jenner’s bare nipples in the name of fashion started way before Cannes. At a Tiffany & Co. party earlier this month she went braless in a white beaded Elie Saab mini dress complete with clear ankle strap sandals, a teeny tiny white handbag and Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

She goes braless as part of her street style aesthetic, like the time she wore a see-through ruffle-embellished Bec & Bridge top that clearly revealed her nipples while out with her fellow nipple liberator pal Bella Hadid.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

While modeling pieces from her Kendall + Kylie fashion collection, Jenner stayed true to her mantra, flaunted her chest in a semi-sheer black top.

Courtesy of Kendall + Kylie

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped on her way to dinner wearing a completely see-through top with no bra — but managed to maintain some modesty with the two sparkly stars strategically places on the shirt right over her nipples.

Best Images/FameFlynet

As a nod to the DJ group Pizza Boys, Jenner posted this topless selfie with pizza emojis covering her nipples to Instagram because she was having a “good boob day.”

Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram

“I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice! :),” she shared, adding, “My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’ They wrote back, ‘It’s kind of a lot, but if you’re into it, go for it!’”

In 2015, the model flashed her fans in this shot taken by sister Kylie Jenner (which she called her “favorite photo”) where the star pulled down her black bodysuit to reveal one of her breasts.

The supermodel got her first taste of the braless life when she strutted down the runway at the Marc Jacobs show in 2014 in a nipple-baring bodysuit.

Randy Brooke/WireImage

And thanks to her fair share of skin-baring moments on the red carpet, runway, photoshoots and more, Jenner’s affinity for going braless has even resulted in a rising trend of nipple injections so women can get the same perky, pointy nipples as the star.

“They see these celebrities wearing these sheer dresses, and they would like to emulate and mimic that type of clothing,” Dr. Norman Rowe, N.Y.C. plastic surgeon said in a New York Post video. “And they want their nipple and the areola to be presentable.”