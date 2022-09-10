Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!

The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City.

For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress with fringe benefits. The star completed the look with a pair of cushy catwalk shoes. Wearing nude lipstick, Jenner looked fierce while donning a slicked-back hairstyle during her walk on the show.

Meanwhile, Hadid, 25, went braless on the runway while sporting a sheer gold dress, leaving her black undergarment on display. With her toenails painted in black, she also stole the attention on the runway with her bleached eyebrows look while pairing the ensemble with black sandals.

The show marked the models' first runway look for the fall-winter collection at the 2022 New York Fashion Week.

Among celebrities in attendance who were spotted sitting in the front row of the high-fashion label show included Vogue's Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, and Karen Elson.

During an interview with InStyle in 2017, Hadid revealed she and Jenner were first connected on the internet.

"I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter," she said of meeting Jenner. "That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we're best friends. She's a pretty significant human I met online."