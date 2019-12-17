Kendall Jenner Shows Off a New Copper Hair Color Just in Time for the Holidays

Kendall Jenner switched up her hair just in time for the holiday season.

While the Jenner, 24, doesn’t experiment with her hair too often, the supermodel made a subtle yet totally gorgeous color change this past weekend. Celebrity colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Jenner’s new look post-glam session on Instagram.

Jenner’s fresh style appears to be a copper-y, auburn hue that adds warmth and dimension to her shoulder-length cut. “glammed up on a Sunday, hbu? 💫⭐️,” Kaeding captioned her post of Jenner, also tagging the model’s hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Image zoom Cassondra Kaeding/Instagram

Jenner made her first daring hair change back in September when she hit the Burberry runway with bright blonde highlights. But she didn’t keep the color for long.

Her brief stint as a blonde ended just one week later on the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet.

Image zoom Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“She loved the blonde but was so happy to be back to her natural hair color. It will be less maintenance then staying blonde because her natural is dark,” Kaeding, who also took Jenner back to brunette, told PEOPLE exclusively.

Since Jenner’s natural hair color is dark brown, Kaeding took the model, 23, a “half a shade deeper” than that. She says, “It will soften slightly and match her natural hair color perfectly.”