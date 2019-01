Fans have followed Kendall Jenner since she was a little girl, but the supermodel keeps much of her personal life away from the cameras.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, is opening up about something big — and Jenner is very nervous about it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kendall Jenner Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

In a teaser video, Jenner fidgets behind the scenes at a shoot as she gets ready to spill. “Oh my God, I’ve never, ever told this story,” she says.

What exactly is the story? Head back to PEOPLE this Sunday to find out.