Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images When we go to workout classes, the world keeps on spinning. But when Kendall Jenner attends one, her outfit immediately causes a massive spike in online searches. The supermodel, 27, was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Pilates studio she and Hailey Bieber frequent last week, and people took notice of her look. Carrying a $1,790 The Row black leather tote bag and a Takeya water bottle (available on Amazon), Jenner wore her go-to Alo Yoga leggings, Nike socks and sneakers, and a vintage Nautica windbreaker, the latter of which sent the internet into a frenzy. Getty Images Search around the collection Jenner's jacket is from, the Nautica Competition Collection, increased by 87 percent after the sighting, per the brand. Shoppers were dying to get their hands on the 818 founder's retro windbreaker, but since it's vintage, they'll have to settle for something similar, like this $65 peplum pick or this $77 hooded jacket from Nautica. We might still be in the thick of winter, but it's never too early to look ahead to spring style (sometimes it's actually needed to get us through frigid days!) Although you probably won't go viral when you wear one as Jenner did, a windbreaker is a practical outerwear choice worth adding to your closet. Shop Windbreakers Inspired by Kendall Jenner Champion Packable Windbreaker Jacket, $18; amazon.com Cider Block Drawstring Jacket, $30; cider.com Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Pullover, $59 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com Nautica Reissue Colorblock Peplum Jacket, $64.75; nautica.com Columbia Flash Forward Lined Windbreaker Jacket, $64.99; amazon.com Nautica Reissue Side-Stripe Hooded Jacket, $76.70; nautica.com L.L.Bean Packable Waterproof Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $79; nordstrom.com Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker 1/2 Zip, $80; zappos.com Outdoor Voices RecNylon Jacket, $98; outdoorvoices.com Nautica Competition Sustainably Crafted Anorak Jacket, $198; nautica.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Part of the appeal of Jenner's jacket was its colorful design, which served as the statement of her otherwise neutral ensemble. Similarly, this green, cream, and purple windbreaker would pair well with solid-colored leggings and sneakers. The lightweight design makes it ideal for both exercising outdoors and running errands. This green, cream, and black pick also packs a punch, but its slightly cropped fit and drawstring waist make it even more stylish. If you really want to turn heads, go with this bright blue and red half-zip windbreaker from Zappos. Cider Buy It! Cider Block Drawstring Jacket, $30; cider.com Plain windbreakers like this navy jacket are slightly more versatile for everyday wear. With a hood and roomy front kangaroo pocket, this affordable option from trusted brand Champion will carry you through any rainstorm. Amazon Buy It! Champion Packable Windbreaker Jacket, $18; amazon.com This popular pick from Outdoor Voices, on sale for $59, is made for all types of active adventures like hiking or playing tennis. Best of all, it can easily pack into its back pocket if your temperature changes on the go. Outdoor Voices Buy It! Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Pullover, $59 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com Not only are windbreakers waterproof, breathable, and comfy, but they simply look cool. Take it from the internet's fascination with Jenner's pick: Windbreakers are in, and you should snag yours before all the best ones sell out come spring. Shop more women's windbreaker jackets from Nordstrom, Zappos, Amazon, Outdoor Voices, and Nautica below. Nautica Buy It! Nautica Reissue Colorblock Peplum Jacket, $64.75; nautica.com Amazon Buy It! Columbia Flash Forward Lined Windbreaker Jacket, $64.99; amazon.com Nautica Buy It! Nautica Reissue Side-Stripe Hooded Jacket, $76.70; nautica.com Nordstrom Buy It! L.L.Bean Packable Waterproof Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $79; nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker 1/2 Zip, $80; zappos.com Outdoor Voices Buy It! Outdoor Voices RecNylon Jacket, $98; outdoorvoices.com Nautica Buy It! Nautica Competition Sustainably Crafted Anorak Jacket, $198; nautica.com