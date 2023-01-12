Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too

Shop similar jackets starting at $18

By
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo: Getty Images

When we go to workout classes, the world keeps on spinning. But when Kendall Jenner attends one, her outfit immediately causes a massive spike in online searches.

The supermodel, 27, was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Pilates studio she and Hailey Bieber frequent last week, and people took notice of her look. Carrying a $1,790 The Row black leather tote bag and a Takeya water bottle (available on Amazon), Jenner wore her go-to Alo Yoga leggings, Nike socks and sneakers, and a vintage Nautica windbreaker, the latter of which sent the internet into a frenzy.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Getty Images

Search around the collection Jenner's jacket is from, the Nautica Competition Collection, increased by 87 percent after the sighting, per the brand. Shoppers were dying to get their hands on the 818 founder's retro windbreaker, but since it's vintage, they'll have to settle for something similar, like this $65 peplum pick or this $77 hooded jacket from Nautica.

We might still be in the thick of winter, but it's never too early to look ahead to spring style (sometimes it's actually needed to get us through frigid days!) Although you probably won't go viral when you wear one as Jenner did, a windbreaker is a practical outerwear choice worth adding to your closet.

Shop Windbreakers Inspired by Kendall Jenner

  • Champion Packable Windbreaker Jacket, $18; amazon.com
  • Cider Block Drawstring Jacket, $30; cider.com
  • Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Pullover, $59 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com
  • Nautica Reissue Colorblock Peplum Jacket, $64.75; nautica.com
  • Columbia Flash Forward Lined Windbreaker Jacket, $64.99; amazon.com
  • Nautica Reissue Side-Stripe Hooded Jacket, $76.70; nautica.com
  • L.L.Bean Packable Waterproof Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $79; nordstrom.com
  • Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker 1/2 Zip, $80; zappos.com
  • Outdoor Voices RecNylon Jacket, $98; outdoorvoices.com
  • Nautica Competition Sustainably Crafted Anorak Jacket, $198; nautica.com

Part of the appeal of Jenner's jacket was its colorful design, which served as the statement of her otherwise neutral ensemble. Similarly, this green, cream, and purple windbreaker would pair well with solid-colored leggings and sneakers. The lightweight design makes it ideal for both exercising outdoors and running errands.

This green, cream, and black pick also packs a punch, but its slightly cropped fit and drawstring waist make it even more stylish. If you really want to turn heads, go with this bright blue and red half-zip windbreaker from Zappos.

windbreakers
Cider

Buy It! Cider Block Drawstring Jacket, $30; cider.com

Plain windbreakers like this navy jacket are slightly more versatile for everyday wear. With a hood and roomy front kangaroo pocket, this affordable option from trusted brand Champion will carry you through any rainstorm.

windbreakers
Amazon

Buy It! Champion Packable Windbreaker Jacket, $18; amazon.com

This popular pick from Outdoor Voices, on sale for $59, is made for all types of active adventures like hiking or playing tennis. Best of all, it can easily pack into its back pocket if your temperature changes on the go.

windbreakers
Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Pullover, $59 (orig. $88); outdoorvoices.com

Not only are windbreakers waterproof, breathable, and comfy, but they simply look cool. Take it from the internet's fascination with Jenner's pick: Windbreakers are in, and you should snag yours before all the best ones sell out come spring. Shop more women's windbreaker jackets from Nordstrom, Zappos, Amazon, Outdoor Voices, and Nautica below.

windbreakers
Nautica

Buy It! Nautica Reissue Colorblock Peplum Jacket, $64.75; nautica.com

windbreakers
Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Flash Forward Lined Windbreaker Jacket, $64.99; amazon.com

windbreakers
Nautica

Buy It! Nautica Reissue Side-Stripe Hooded Jacket, $76.70; nautica.com

windbreakers
Nordstrom

Buy It! L.L.Bean Packable Waterproof Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $79; nordstrom.com

windbreakers
Zappos

Buy It! Cotopaxi Teca Windbreaker 1/2 Zip, $80; zappos.com

windbreakers
Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices RecNylon Jacket, $98; outdoorvoices.com

windbreakers
Nautica

Buy It! Nautica Competition Sustainably Crafted Anorak Jacket, $198; nautica.com

