Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too

When we go to workout classes, the world keeps on spinning. But when Kendall Jenner attends one, her outfit immediately causes a massive spike in online searches.

The supermodel, 27, was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Pilates studio she and Hailey Bieber frequent last week, and people took notice of her look. Carrying a $1,790 The Row black leather tote bag and a Takeya water bottle (available on Amazon), Jenner wore her go-to Alo Yoga leggings, Nike socks and sneakers, and a vintage Nautica windbreaker, the latter of which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Getty Images

Search around the collection Jenner's jacket is from, the Nautica Competition Collection, increased by 87 percent after the sighting, per the brand. Shoppers were dying to get their hands on the 818 founder's retro windbreaker, but since it's vintage, they'll have to settle for something similar, like this $65 peplum pick or this $77 hooded jacket from Nautica.

We might still be in the thick of winter, but it's never too early to look ahead to spring style (sometimes it's actually needed to get us through frigid days!) Although you probably won't go viral when you wear one as Jenner did, a windbreaker is a practical outerwear choice worth adding to your closet.

Shop Windbreakers Inspired by Kendall Jenner

Part of the appeal of Jenner's jacket was its colorful design, which served as the statement of her otherwise neutral ensemble. Similarly, this green, cream, and purple windbreaker would pair well with solid-colored leggings and sneakers. The lightweight design makes it ideal for both exercising outdoors and running errands.

This green, cream, and black pick also packs a punch, but its slightly cropped fit and drawstring waist make it even more stylish. If you really want to turn heads, go with this bright blue and red half-zip windbreaker from Zappos.

Plain windbreakers like this navy jacket are slightly more versatile for everyday wear. With a hood and roomy front kangaroo pocket, this affordable option from trusted brand Champion will carry you through any rainstorm.

This popular pick from Outdoor Voices, on sale for $59, is made for all types of active adventures like hiking or playing tennis. Best of all, it can easily pack into its back pocket if your temperature changes on the go.

Not only are windbreakers waterproof, breathable, and comfy, but they simply look cool. Take it from the internet's fascination with Jenner's pick: Windbreakers are in, and you should snag yours before all the best ones sell out come spring. Shop more women's windbreaker jackets from Nordstrom, Zappos, Amazon, Outdoor Voices, and Nautica below.

