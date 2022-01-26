"She is a strong and influential woman," Messika founder Valerie Messika said of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Named Face of Messika Campaign as Brand Praises Model as an 'Alpha Woman'

Kendall Jenner has a new gig.

The supermodel, 26, has been named the face of a new campaign for Messika — a jewelry brand founded by Valérie Messika.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In photographs for the campaign, which launched on Jan. 18, a glowing Jenner is seen emerging from an infinity pool, dressed in a sleek black wetsuit and draped in timeless jewels from the brand, including the label's Lucky Move Color Baby Nacre Ring. In another shot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen jogging in a shiny blue bomber jacket with an array of Messika's Move Noa Pavé Bangles around her wrists.

The ad is meant to merge Jenner's "elegant figure" with the "natural infinite of the landscape." Photographer Chris Colls brought the campaign to life by capturing Jenner against "the immensity of the sea joining the sky" with each image being a "manifesto of freedom."

Campaign notes also point out that Jenner's wardrobe was intentional.

"Between athleisure and performance, her outfits have the energy of a woman well in her life, in her time and of the moment, whose body and mind are in perfect harmony. In control of her own destiny, she represents today's alpha woman," a press release for the campaign reads.

Messika Paris - Kendall Jenner - Lucky Move 1 by Chris Colls Kendall Jenner | Credit: Chris Colls

The images also hope to convey the easiness of Messika jewelry as they are meant to be pieces that ensure "fluidity" and "freedom."

Speaking on her decision to name Jenner as the face of her brand campaign, Messika said: "Women inspire me through their individuality. I see Kendall as an incarnation of the alpha woman: mysterious, free and in control of her own destiny. She is also a strong and influential woman. She is a reflection of the new generation."

Messika Paris - Kendall Jenner - Lucky Move 1 by Chris Colls Credit: Chris Colls

In return, Jenner praised the label and opportunity.

"I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities," Jenner said. "During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring."

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet Photo from New Year's Weekend

It's been a busy past few months for Jenner.

In addition to her posing in ads and strutting down the runway, the supermodel was recently announced as the creative director of FWRD.

Messika Paris - Kendall Jenner - Lucky Move 1 by Chris Colls Credit: Chris Colls

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release.

As part of her role, Jenner will work with the FWRD team to curate brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits (her first is up now!) and pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.