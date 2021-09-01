Kendall Jenner Named Creative Director of Online Luxury Fashion Destination FWRD

Kendall Jenner isn't the only supermodel that just landed a brand-new business gig: Bella Hadid became a partner in a wellness drink as well

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel-turned-creative director!

With more than a decade of modeling experience under her belt, Jenner, 25, is using her high fashion expertise to shape the look and feel of online luxury fashion destination FWRD.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands," Jenner said in a press release.

As part of her role, Jenner will work with the FWRD team to curate brands offered on the site, create customized monthly edits (her first is up now!) and pitch marketing, activation and partnership ideas.

One of Jenner's main priorities will be introducing new designers to FWRD shoppers.

"I hope, in some small way, this is a chance to give more emerging creatives this kind of platform," the model told Vogue. "I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is also such an important tool for many of today's creatives, and it's definitely a window into the next generation of talent."

Jenner's model BFF Bella Hadid unveiled her own business endeavor project today, too.

Hadid, 24, is the co-founder and partner of the non-alcoholic adaptogenic drink Kin Euphorics — a beverage she says she personally became a fan of when she turned to it to give her energy at a time she was burned out.

bella hadid Bella Hadid | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"It's not just for sober people. It's also for the Wall Street businessmen. It's for mothers who have to go to work all day and then take care of their kids all night. It's for people who don't want to drink but still want to have something that makes them feel good without regret," Hadid told Vogue.